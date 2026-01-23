India's new quarterly GDP estimates to include GST, e-Vahan data

“This will enable avoiding artificial discontinuities in the QNA series, as well as preserve the movement of the indicators,” the ministry said.
On revisions in production-side indicators, the ministry seeks to include volume extrapolation for agriculture using expanded crop production data, double deflation in manufacturing via output and input wholesale price index (WPI), and updated weights from the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI), marking a conceptual change from the current single-deflation practice. Financial intermediation services indirectly measured (FISIM)-based calculations for banks using quarterly loan-deposit rates have also been proposed.
On the demand side, quarterly private consumption will be built “bottom up” using the Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose (COICOP 2018), the latest Household Consumer Expenditure Survey, and a mix of GST, index of industrial production (IIP), administrative data on electricity, gas and railways, and e-Vahan data for vehicle purchases, rather than relying on highly aggregated deflation of annual private final consumption expenditure (PFCE).