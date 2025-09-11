Home / Economy / News / India's semiconductor market expected to touch $103.5 billion by 2030

India's semiconductor market expected to touch $103.5 billion by 2030

According to the report, 80 per cent of the workforce has less than 10 years of experience, signaling depth at junior levels but a leadership supply gap at mid-to-senior roles

Semiconductor
The report titled, 'The Chip Catalyst: India’s Emerging Semiconductor Ecosystem, said that while the country is shifting from a consumption-heavy market to a global capability hub, it faces a leadership crunch in the space. | File Image
India’s semiconductor market, which is currently at $54.3 billion in 2025, is expected to touch $103.5 billion by 2030 at a 13.8 per cent compound annual growth rate, Quess Corp, a workforce solutions company, said in its latest report released on Thursday.  The report titled, 'The Chip Catalyst: India’s Emerging Semiconductor Ecosystem, said that while the country is shifting from a consumption-heavy market to a global capability hub, it faces a leadership crunch in the space.
 
According to the report, 80 per cent of the workforce has less than 10 years of experience, signaling depth at junior levels but a leadership supply gap at mid-to-senior roles. "While India delivers execution scale, global firms struggle to find senior analog engineers, design architects, and AI–EDA leaders," the report noted.  
 
 

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

