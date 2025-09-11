Maharashtra govt, Lodha ink ₹30,000 cr MoU for Palava data centre park

A year after approving green integrated data centre parks in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Maharashtra government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 30,000 crore with Lodha Developers to set up a data centre park in Palava, a planned urban township near Dombivli in the MMR.

The investment is expected to create 6,000 direct and indirect jobs. The park, spread over 370 acres with a planned capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW), is designed to host multiple leading international and domestic players. Combined investments of over Rs 30,000 crore are anticipated from Lodha and various data centre operators, Lodha said.

In 2019, the Maharashtra government declared integrated data centres a ‘thrust area’ for industrial growth. To encourage their growth, it introduced a policy for green integrated data centre parks in October 2024. ALSO READ: Maha signs MoUs worth ₹1.08 trn, will create 47k direct jobs: CM Fadnavis Under this policy, data centres, which are major consumers of electricity, will be powered by green and alternative energy sources. Initially, three such parks will be developed in the MMR region. “The green integrated data centre parks policy will not only create employment opportunities and boost Maharashtra’s and India’s economy, but will also operate on clean and green energy sources, benefiting generations. At Lodha, we have taken giant leaps towards sustainability and are aiming for net zero across all our operations in the coming years. We are committed to the success of the Green Integrated Data Centre Park and look forward to many such partnerships with the government, enabling India to become a global leader by 2047,” said Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lodha Developers.