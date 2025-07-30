India to pay 25% tariff plus penalty for Russian oil, defence buys: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, citing high trade barriers and India's purchases of energy and military equipment from Russia.

He also described India's trade policies as the 'most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country'.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump wrote, "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country."