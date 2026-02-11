US drops pulses, digital services tax from fact sheet on India trade deal

The US has revised its fact sheet on the recently announced interim trade deal with India, removing any reference to pulses and softening key language related to India’s $500 billion purchase commitment under the agreement.

What changed in the revised White House fact sheet?

In the earlier version, Washington had listed a range of American industrial and agricultural products on which India would eliminate or reduce tariffs. These included dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, selected pulses, soybean oil, wine and spirits.

The revised fact sheet no longer mentions pulses among the products covered under the proposed tariff reductions.

Another significant change relates to India’s purchase plans. In the earlier version, India was described as having “committed” to buying more American products, with purchases exceeding $500 billion. In another significant change, the earlier fact sheet had stated that “India will remove its digital services taxes” and had committed to negotiating a robust set of bilateral digital trade rules to address discriminatory or burdensome practices and other barriers to digital trade. The updated fact sheet replaces this language, stating that India “intends” to buy over $500 billion worth of US energy, information and communication technology, coal and other products.

The revised version, however, makes no reference to the removal of digital services taxes. It now only notes that India has committed to negotiating bilateral digital trade rules aimed at addressing barriers, without mentioning the removal of the taxes. What does the latest fact sheet say about tariff cuts? According to the updated White House document, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products. These include dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, along with additional products.

The fact sheet reiterates that India intends to buy more American products and purchase over $500 billion of US energy, ICT products, coal and other goods. What other terms are included in the revised agreement? The updated fact sheet outlines several areas of cooperation. India will address non-tariff barriers affecting bilateral trade in priority sectors, while both countries will negotiate rules of origin to ensure that benefits accrue predominantly to India and the US. According to the White House, India has also committed to negotiating a robust set of bilateral digital trade rules aimed at addressing discriminatory or burdensome practices and other barriers to digital trade.

Both sides agreed to strengthen economic security alignment to enhance supply chain resilience and innovation, significantly increase bilateral trade in technology products, and expand joint technology cooperation. The fact sheet further states that, in line with the roadmap set out in the Terms of Reference for the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), negotiations will continue on remaining tariff barriers, non-tariff barriers, technical barriers to trade, customs and trade facilitation, regulatory practices, trade remedies, services and investment, intellectual property, labour, environment, government procurement, and trade-distorting or unfair practices by state-owned enterprises. India and the US announced that they had reached an interim trade agreement last week, following nearly a year of negotiations that began in February 2025.

Earlier mention of pulses raised concerns The inclusion of “certain pulses” in the earlier fact sheet triggered concerns, particularly among farmers, over the potential impact of the trade agreement on domestic agricultural interests. The earlier fact sheet however did not specify which pulses would be included. The US primarily produces dried green lentils, which are priced higher than several lentil varieties that India imports annually from other countries. How significant is India for US pulse exports? India has traditionally accounted for about 8–12 per cent of total US pulse exports, depending on policy conditions. In 2024, pulses worth around $74 million to $76 million were sold to India, making it the fourth-largest buyer of US pulses globally, after Mexico, Canada and the European Union.