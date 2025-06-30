Monday, June 30, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Fiscal deficit in April-May at 0.8% of full-year target, shows govt data

Fiscal deficit in April-May at 0.8% of full-year target, shows govt data

Net tax receipts at ₹3.5 trillion compared with ₹3.2 trillion a year earlier. Non-tax revenue at ₹3.6 trillion compared with ₹2.5 trillion a year ago

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Total government expenditure at ₹7.5 trillion compared with ₹6.2 trillion a year earlier. Capital expenditure, or spending on building physical infrastructure, was ₹2.2 trillion, against ₹1.4 trillion a year ago. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters NEW DELHI
Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 5:13 PM IST



India's fiscal deficit for April-May was ₹13,160 crore ($1.5 billion) or 0.8 per cent of the estimate for the financial year ending March 31, government data showed on Monday. 

Net tax receipts at ₹3.5 trillion compared with ₹3.2 trillion a year earlier. Non-tax revenue at ₹3.6 trillion compared with ₹2.5 trillion a year ago.

Total government expenditure at ₹7.5 trillion compared with ₹6.2 trillion a year earlier. Capital expenditure, or spending on building physical infrastructure, was ₹2.2 trillion, against ₹1.4 trillion a year ago. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Fiscal Deficit economy Indian Economy

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

