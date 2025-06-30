Fiscal deficit in April-May at 0.8% of full-year target, shows govt data

India's fiscal deficit for April-May was ₹13,160 crore ($1.5 billion) or 0.8 per cent of the estimate for the financial year ending March 31, government data showed on Monday.
Net tax receipts at ₹3.5 trillion compared with ₹3.2 trillion a year earlier. Non-tax revenue at ₹3.6 trillion compared with ₹2.5 trillion a year ago.
Total government expenditure at ₹7.5 trillion compared with ₹6.2 trillion a year earlier. Capital expenditure, or spending on building physical infrastructure, was ₹2.2 trillion, against ₹1.4 trillion a year ago.
