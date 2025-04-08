IRB Infrastructure, InvIT clock Rs 6,360 crore in toll revenues, up 23%

IRB Infrastructure Developers and its private infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), IRB Infrastructure Trust, collectively clocked a toll revenue of Rs 6,360 crore in the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), up 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

In FY24, the company and the InvIT recorded toll revenue of Rs 5,169 crore. The revenue growth in FY25 is significantly above the national Y-o-Y toll revenue growth of 12.5 per cent.

In March 2025, the entities’ monthly toll revenue stood at Rs 557 crore as against Rs 481 crore in the corresponding month of FY24, up 16 per cent Y-o-Y.

Amitabh Murarka, deputy chief executive officer, IRB Infrastructure Developers, said, “Looking ahead to FY26, we expect this growth trajectory to continue, driven by the Union Budget’s focus on key sectors such as tourism, transportation, and consumption-based industries, along with the implementation of toll tariff revisions.”

The company’s special purpose vehicle (SPV), IRB MP Expressway (Mumbai–Pune Expressway and Old Mumbai–Pune Highway NH4), collected the highest revenue among all its subsidiaries and joint ventures. The asset clocked toll revenue of Rs 153.6 crore against Rs 148.2 crore in FY24.

Additionally, IRB is the largest integrated private toll road and highway infrastructure developer in India. It has an asset base of approximately Rs 80,000 crore in 12 states across the parent company and two InvITs.

At present, IRB Group’s project portfolio, including a private and a public InvIT, has 26 road projects that include 18 build-operate-transfer, four toll-operate-transfer, and four hybrid annuity mode projects.