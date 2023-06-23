Learn & earn: Monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 for youth in Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently said skill development training would be linked with employment. He said the state government was trying to ensure that the youth became employment providers rather than seeking it. While those aged between 18 and 29 years who have passed Class 12th or less would get a monthly stipend of Rs 8,000, ITI-pass students will get Rs 8,500. Similarly, the state will pay Rs 9,000 to the students who have cleared diplomas and Rs 10,000 to graduates.

The Madhya Pradesh government will impart industry-oriented training to youngsters and pay them a monthly stipend of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 for a year under the Mukhyamantri Sikho Kamao Yojana (learn-and-earnscheme). The scheme aims to make the state’s youngsters self-reliant. The initial target is to make 100,000 youngsters in the state proficient in more than 800 courses in 46 sectors, such as manufacturing, engineering, management, marketing, tourism, hospitals, railways, information technology, and banking, among others.