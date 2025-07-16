67% of Fortune Global 30 now run strategic GCCs in India, says ANSR report

About 67 per cent of the Fortune Global 30 and over one-third of the entire Fortune Global 500 now run Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India, said a newly released report.

The report, developed by ANSR in collaboration with UnearthInsight, examines the operating models, talent trends, and innovation maturity across 174 Fortune 500 companies that have established over 390 centres across India. These centres now employ over 950,000 professionals, with a growing share of global functional leadership based in India.

“These centres have evolved into intelligent, AI-native hubs that are not only scaling innovation but redefining how global businesses operate. As digital twins of the headquarters, they are leading platform modernisation, creating IP, and driving real-time, enterprise-wide decisions,” said Vikram Ahuja, Co-Founder, ANSR, and Chief Executive Officer, 1Wrk.

Ahuja further added that with the rise of agentic AI and hyperconnected ecosystems, GCCs in India are no longer back offices. They have become the command centres of tomorrow’s global enterprise. The report also highlighted that Indian GCCs now house senior functional leaders with global P&L responsibilities. In many cases, they serve as global Centres of Excellence for AI, GenAI, cybersecurity, and product engineering. In terms of preferred cities, Bengaluru and Hyderabad dominate, with over 200 GCCs employing more than 560,000 professionals for Fortune 500 enterprises. The report further noted that the next phase of GCC evolution is marked by intelligent, autonomous operations and deep integration into enterprise strategy, leveraging India’s ecosystem to accelerate time-to-value.