Net FDI to India doubles to $7.64 bn in April-September, shows RBI data

foreign direct investment (FDI) in India — inflows minus outflows — more than doubled to $7.64 billion during April–September 2025 from $3.4 billion a year ago on a rise in money brought into the country and moderation in repatriation, according to Reserve Bank of India data.

However, the data for the month of September 2025 presented an adverse picture, with net FDI at negative $2.37 billion, higher than the negative $1.17 billion in September 2024. Net FDI was negative $622 million in August.

For the six months of the current financial year (H1FY26), gross FDI inflows increased by 16.14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $50.36 billion from $43.36 billion in April–September 2024, RBI data showed (November 2025 bulletin).

Repatriation/disinvestment by those who made direct investments in India declined marginally to $26.4 billion during the six-month period of 2025–26, from $27.79 billion in April–September 2024, RBI data showed. Overseas investments made by Indian firms — outward FDI — rose to $16.32 billion in April–September 2025 from $12.17 billion a year ago. The State of the Economy report in RBI’s November 2025 bulletin noted that gross inward FDI remained robust in September, with Singapore, Mauritius, the UAE, Luxembourg and Qatar together accounting for about 78 per cent of total inflows. The major recipient sectors were manufacturing, retail and wholesale trade, communication services, financial services and computer services. Gross inward FDI was $6.60 billion in September 2025 as against $6.33 billion in September 2024.