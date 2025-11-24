Home / Economy / News / Net FDI to India doubles to $7.64 bn in April-September, shows RBI data

Net FDI to India doubles to $7.64 bn in April-September, shows RBI data

RBI data shows stronger gross inflows and lower repatriation lifted net FDI in Apr-Sep, even as September saw higher outward investment pushing net flows into the red

FDI, INVESTMENT, investment, foreign investment, foreign direct investment, FPI, dollar inflow, GROWTH, MARKETS, FUNDS, SHARES, DEMAND, GROWTH, mutual fund, fund, stocks
For outward FDI, the key destinations were Singapore, Mauritius, the UAE and the US, while major sectors included financial services, insurance and business services, agriculture and mining and manufacturing, the report added.
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 9:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Net foreign direct investment (FDI) in India — inflows minus outflows — more than doubled to $7.64 billion during April–September 2025 from $3.4 billion a year ago on a rise in money brought into the country and moderation in repatriation, according to Reserve Bank of India data.
 
However, the data for the month of September 2025 presented an adverse picture, with net FDI at negative $2.37 billion, higher than the negative $1.17 billion in September 2024. Net FDI was negative $622 million in August.
 
For the six months of the current financial year (H1FY26), gross FDI inflows increased by 16.14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $50.36 billion from $43.36 billion in April–September 2024, RBI data showed (November 2025 bulletin).
 
Repatriation/disinvestment by those who made direct investments in India declined marginally to $26.4 billion during the six-month period of 2025–26, from $27.79 billion in April–September 2024, RBI data showed.
 
Overseas investments made by Indian firms — outward FDI — rose to $16.32 billion in April–September 2025 from $12.17 billion a year ago.
 
The State of the Economy report in RBI’s November 2025 bulletin noted that gross inward FDI remained robust in September, with Singapore, Mauritius, the UAE, Luxembourg and Qatar together accounting for about 78 per cent of total inflows. The major recipient sectors were manufacturing, retail and wholesale trade, communication services, financial services and computer services. Gross inward FDI was $6.60 billion in September 2025 as against $6.33 billion in September 2024.
 
However, net FDI turned negative in September 2025. Repatriation was flat at $5.19 billion in September 2025 as against $5.2 billion a year ago. Outward FDI vaulted to $3.78 billion from $2.3 billion in September 2024, RBI data showed.
 
For outward FDI, the key destinations were Singapore, Mauritius, the UAE and the US, while major sectors included financial services, insurance and business services, agriculture and mining and manufacturing, the report added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI net sells $21.7 billion in H1FY26, against $85.11 billion in H1FY25

India's pvt corporate sector posts stronger sales growth in Q2FY26: RBI

Outward remittance under LRS grows marginally in Sep at $2.78 bn: RBI data

India and Canada revive CEPA talks after two-year diplomatic freeze

Consumption to drive India's growth in FY26 and FY27, says S&P Global

Topics :foreign direct investmentsFDI equity inflowsIndia FDI inflows

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story