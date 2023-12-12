Home / Economy / News / Nine states record a higher rate of inflation in November, shows data

Nine states record a higher rate of inflation in November, shows data

India's overall inflation rate is higher than all the advanced economies

Samreen Wani New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
As many as nine states have recorded a higher rate of inflation compared to the national average in November. While the average Indian consumer’s cost of living rose by 5.55 per cent compared to the same time last year, it increased by 7.65 per cent in Odisha, 6.99 per cent in Rajasthan, and 6.78 per cent in Haryana. States like Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, Telangana, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh — which have a higher inflation rate than the national average —recorded a rise between 5.56 per cent to 6.54 per cent.
India’s overall inflation rate is higher than all the advanced economies. While the UK reported an inflation rate of 4.6 per cent in October, and the US 3.1 per cent in November, it was 3.3 per cent in Japan. Prices rose by 2.3 per cent in Germany and 3.8 per cent in France. Inflation in South Africa and Russia, two key emerging market peers in the Brics grouping of nations (Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa) remained higher than in India.

Prices rose by 5.9 per cent in South Africa and by 7.5 per cent in Russia. China on the other hand recorded a negative inflation of -0.5 per cent compared to the same period last year, an indication of weak economic recovery since the pandemic. 





Topics :Inflation datastate financesIndian Economyglobal inflation

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 11:14 PM IST

