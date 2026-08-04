NITI's state-led emigration roadmap faces questions over law, execution

According to Dave, the Centre should focus on negotiating government-to-government labour mobility arrangements, setting worker protection standards, and maintaining national technology platforms. States, in turn, should concentrate on mapping talent at the district level, building worker databases, and providing destination-specific skilling and language training. Private recruiters, for their part, can handle employer engagement, compliance with destination-country regulations, and overseas placements.
He also argued that state governments should incorporate safeguards against worker exploitation into their migration frameworks, including clear rules for recruiters, blacklisting of violators, and maintaining verified databases of authorised agencies.
Industry sees the proposal less as a government-led recruitment programme and more as a coordinated ecosystem in which different stakeholders perform distinct functions. Such a model, recruiters argue, would allow states to focus on expanding the talent pool while leaving overseas employer engagement and compliance to specialised agencies.