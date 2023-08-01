Home / Economy / News / Only 45% of India's graduate jobseekers are employable, says study

Only 45% of India's graduate jobseekers are employable, says study

The study suggests that finding candidates with high employability in non-technical skills is easier than finding candidates with high job readiness for technical skills

BS Web Team New Delhi
The report said about 44 per cent of graduates are employable for top technical jobs (File)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 11:37 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A new study suggests that only 45 per cent of Indian graduates who apply for jobs are employable, with the skills to meet the industry’s rapidly-changing demands, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Tuesday. The "India's Graduate Skill Index: 2023" report published by online talent assessment company Mercer | Mettl, is based on evaluations across 2,500 campuses and 440,000 learners.

The report said that finding candidates with high employability in non-technical skills is easier than finding candidates with high job readiness for technical skills.

About 44 per cent of graduates are employable for top technical jobs, while 53 per cent of Indian graduates are employable for top non-technical jobs. The study said applied mathematics has the highest employability of 72 per cent.  About 48 per cent of Indian graduates applying for AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning) roles are job-ready.

Also Read: Indian jobseekers value flexibility over salary, finds Indeed survey

The report said that project management has the lowest employability of 23 per cent among the top in-demand non-technical skills. On-the-job skills such as MS Office, accounting and numerical ability demonstrate higher employability at 61 per cent, 60  per cent, and 57 per cent, respectively, while data science and data analyst roles have employability of 39 per cent.

Mercer | Mettl Chief Executive Siddharth Gupta was quoted as saying by ET that almost all of the country's colleges and institutes have to change themselves to provide students with the skills of the future and align their learning outcomes with the needs of the industry.

Also Read: Worthless degrees are creating an unemployable generation in India

Data from campuses in 30-plus states and union territories were involved in the analysis. Further compartmentalization was based on college tiers (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) according to the National Institute of Ranking Framework by the Ministry of Education.

The study suggests that based on the tier of college. there isn't any marked difference in employability.  The survey showed 46 per cent employability for Tier 1 colleges, 44 per cent for Tier 2, and 43 per cent for Tier 3 colleges. In comparison to technical roles, employability for learners in non-technical roles and skills is higher across all college tiers. 

Also Read

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

India's July manufacturing PMI comes at 57.7 on sustained improvement

PLI, tax benefits and more: Niti's advice to boost EV battery manufacturing

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Indian refiners stock up Urals crude oil before Russian supply cut

Topics :IndiajobsEmployment in IndiaIndian job seekersBS Web ReportsGraduates in IndiaMBA graduates

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story