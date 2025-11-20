Piyush Goyal to convene the Board of Trade to assess US tariff hit

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will chair a meeting of the Board of Trade (BoT) — the apex advisory body on trade policy — on November 25, as the government looks to assess the fallout of the US imposing a 50 per cent tariff on India’s exports.

The meeting, taking place after a gap of more than a year, is expected to review issues that continue to shape export competitiveness: improving logistics efficiency, reducing compliance costs, leveraging new free trade agreements for market diversification, and strengthening the Districts as Export Hubs initiative.

“Discussions will also cover enhancing trade facilitation through digital systems, faster clearances, and greater transparency in export processes. Inputs gathered at the meeting will feed into the government’s broader goal of achieving $2 trillion in goods and services exports by 2030,” said an official aware of the development.

The BoT will bring together senior officials from the Centre and states, along with major industry bodies, to outline responses to growing external headwinds, according to people familiar with the matter. The previous meeting was held in Mumbai in September 2024. Representatives from the commerce and finance ministries, the Reserve Bank of India, export bodies, and industry chambers — including the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises — are expected to attend. State governments will also participate, as the BoT serves as a platform for Centre–state coordination on trade. To cushion exporters, the Union Cabinet last week cleared the ₹25,060 crore Export Promotion Mission (EPM). But exporters say they are still waiting for details of the schemes, timelines, and operational guidelines.