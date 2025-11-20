We are encouraging innovation but vigilant of risks: RBI Governor Malhotra

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is adopting a cautious approach towards stablecoins and cryptocurrency, given their huge risk, but has had an accommodative and enabling stance when it comes to digital innovations like UPI (unified payments interface) or digital lending, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Thursday while stressing that the central bank is mindful of ensuring necessary guardrails in the system.

Delivering the VKRV Rao memorial lecture at the Delhi School of Economics, Malhotra, while talking about the shift from rule- to principle-based regulation, said: “...Related dilemma in this regard is how much innovation to permit, when its risks are not fully understood.”

The RBI governor said that the central bank was continuously adapting while being vigilant and alert to emerging risks and evolving conditions. “We are encouraging innovation while being mindful of our regulatory objective of safeguarding systemic stability. We are trying to simplify regulations as much as possible while maintaining the necessary safeguards and guardrails,” he said. The final view on cryptocurrency, he said, had to be taken by the government. Malhotra said that given the pace of the economy's growth, it was only a matter of time that India would have many of its banks in the top 100 banks of the world.

Talking about the rupee depreciation, Malhotra said that the RBI does not target any level of rupee and that it was for the markets to decide. He said the recent depreciation is because of additional penal tariffs imposed by the US that have built up apprehensions of trade deficit going down. “We are quite confident that there will be a good trade deal hopefully going forward, and that should relieve whatever pressure has been there on our current account,” Malhotra said. The central bank governor said that the shift from bank deposits towards money markets, mutual funds, equities, etc. is natural as the country progresses. He said even on the lending side, many corporates and NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) were moving from bank borrowing to corporate and market-based borrowing. “It is not only on the liability side, but even on the asset side, this shift is happening. So, the point is that it should remain balanced,” Malhotra added.

Highlighting the RBI’s regulatory approach, Malhotra said regulation was not a static set of rules but an evolving discipline that responds to changing markets, technologies, and risks. “Effective regulation certainly requires technical expertise, but also (needs) judgement and humility about what regulators can and cannot actually do, and constant learning,” he said. Malhotra said the RBI was strengthening coordination with all other regulators while respecting the jurisdictional boundaries. “We are trying to enforce rules consistently while recognising that there can be circumstances which will warrant flexibility,” he said. On the question of loan waivers, he said sometimes loan waivers are given in the hope that it will improve the discipline of the lender, but it may not happen.