PM Kisan 21st instalment date out: How farmers can do eKYC to get Rs 2000

Millions of farmers across India are gearing up for the 21st instalment of the PM Kisan scheme , with ₹2,000 set to be credited on 19 November 2025. With the disbursal date now confirmed, beneficiaries are rushing to complete their mandatory eKYC, link their Aadhaar to their bank accounts and ensure their land records are updated on the PM Kisan portal.

Farmers who have finished their eKYC, have their bank accounts linked to their Aadhaar cards (UID cards), and have their land records seeded in the PM Kisan portal are eligible for the scheme's benefits.

As per the PM Kisan website, "eKYC is mandatory for PM Kisan-registered farmers. OTP-based eKYC is available on the PM Kisan portal, or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for biometric-based eKYC."

Eligible criteria for PM Kisan?

• Be a citizen of India

• Own cultivable land

• Not a pensioner receiving Rs 10,000 or more per month

• Be a small or marginal farmer

• Not having filed income tax

Not be an institutional landholder. ALSO READ | PM-Kisan 21st instalment: How beneficiaries can check eligibility criteria Not be an institutional landholder.

When will farmers receive the 21st instalment of the PM Kisan (date) scheme?

According to a statement posted on PM Kisan's website, eligible beneficiaries will receive the 21st instalment of the PM Kisan scheme on November 19, 2025. The instalment will be worth Rs 2,000.

In the PM Kisan initiative, Aadhaar is a crucial document for proving beneficiaries' identities. Farmers can accomplish this by utilising any of the following methods to complete their e-KYC:

1. OTP-based e-KYC

2. Biometric-based e-KYC

3. Face authentication-based e-KYC.

How to check the status if you're a registered farmer on the PM Kisan Scheme?

1. Go to the PM Kisan’s official portal at pmkisan.gov.in

2. Press ‘Status of Self-Registered Farmer/CSC Farmers’ in the 'FARMERS CORNER' segment on the homepage.

3. Fill in your Aadhaar number and fill in the captcha to verify your status.

Step-by-step guide on how to apply online for PM Kisan?

1. Go to the portal at pmkisan.gov.in

2. Press on ‘New Farmer Registration’ on the homepage. You’ll be routed to a form asking for Aadhaar Number, State, and Captcha Code.

3. Verify your Aadhaar using OTP.

4. Enter the Application such as full name (as per Aadhaar), bank account number & IFSC code, mobile number, Land ownership details (Khasra/Khatauni, etc.).

5. Depending on your state, you may also be asked to upload land documents.

6. Send and await verification

7. Post submission, the application will go directly to the State Nodal Officer (SNO) for verification. Once approved, your name is added to the beneficiary list.

How to check if your name is on the 'Beneficiary List' of the PM Kisan scheme?

1. Go to the official PM Kisan portal: https://pmkisan.gov.in

2. On the homepage, find the ‘FARMERS CORNER’ and press on ‘Beneficiary List’.

3. Fill in your state, district, sub-district, block, and village.

4. Press ‘Get Report’ to check the list of beneficiaries in your village.

How to do PM Kisan e-KYC through face authentication?

Step 1: From the Google Play Store, download the PM-KISAN mobile app and the Aadhaar Face RD app.

Step 2: Open the app and log in via your PM-KISAN-registered mobile number

Step 3: Route to the beneficiary status page

Step 4: If eKYC status is given "No", press on eKYC, then fill in your Aadhaar number and provide your consent to scan your face

Step 5: After successfully scanning your face, eKYC is finished

i. The status of eKYC must be ended via any mode will be seen in the beneficiary status after 24 hours.

ii. On the PM-KISAN portal and Kisan-eMitra (PM Kisan), farmers can also access their KYS module status.

What are the PM Kisan portal features?

Farmers can go to pmkisan.gov.in, the dedicated portal. The new "Know Your Status" function makes it simple for recipients of PM Kisan scheme benefits to check their status in the "Farmers Corner" area.

Additionally, the portal provides farmers with a quick and simple self-registration process. Farmers can open Aadhaar-based bank accounts with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) at their doorstep, and registrations can also be completed at local Common Service Centres (CSC) to guarantee accessibility.

All about the PM Kisan 21st instalment scheme

The Centre has already paid out the 21st instalment of PM Kisan to help farmers in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the severe floods. The official announcement states that on October 07, 2025, 8.5 lakh farmers in Jammu and Kashmir received a total transfer of Rs 170 crore.

Eligible farmers receive Rs 2,000 every four months, or Rs 6,000 yearly, under the PM Kisan scheme. The money is provided each year in three instalments, April-July, August-November and December-March. The beneficiaries' bank accounts receive a direct transfer of the funds.

The program was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after being announced by then-Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the 2019 Interim Budget. It is currently the largest Direct Benefit Transfer program in the world.