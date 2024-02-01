Home / Economy / News / Power consumption rises nearly 6% to 133.83 billion units in January

Power consumption rises nearly 6% to 133.83 billion units in January

In January 2023, power consumption stood at 126.30 BU, higher than 111.80 BU recorded in the same month a year ago, the data showed

Experts are expecting steady power consumption growth due to improvement in economic activities and continuation of cold wave in February
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 4:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's power consumption grew nearly six per cent to 133.83 Billion Units (BU) in January 2024 as compared to the year-ago period, according to government data.

In January 2023, power consumption stood at 126.30 BU, higher than 111.80 BU recorded in the same month a year ago, the data showed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The peak power demand met -- the highest supply in a day -- rose to 222.32 GW in January 2024. The peak power supply stood at 210.72 GW in January 2023 and 192.18 GW in January 2022.

Experts said that power consumption as well as demand improved in January as mercury fell sharply in the month, especially in North India.

The cold wave resulted in increased use of heating equipment like heaters, blowers and geysers which led to increase of power demand as well as consumption.

The power ministry had estimated the country's electricity demand to touch 229 GW during the summer in 2023. The demand did not reach the projected level in April-July due to unseasonal rains.

The peak supply, however, touched a new high of 224.1 GW in June before dropping to 209.03 GW in July.

Peak demand touched 238.82 GW in August. In September 2023, it was 243.27 GW. The peak demand was 222.16 GW in October, 204.77 GW in November and 213.62 GW in December 2023.

Industry experts said power consumption was affected in March, April, May, and June last year due to widespread rainfall. They said power consumption grew in August, September and October, mainly due to humid weather conditions, and also a pick-up in industrial activities ahead of the festive season.

Experts are expecting steady power consumption growth due to improvement in economic activities and continuation of cold wave in February.

Also Read

Amid increased consumption in India, IEX's electricity volume up 21%

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

Power consumption dips marginally by 2.3% to 119.07 bn units in Dec: Govt

Starbucks plans to double stores in India as coffee consumption booms

Higher taxes on beer in Maharashtra impacts consumption of beverage

India yet to see significant improvement in debt affordability: Moody's

Interim Budget: Disinvestment target pegged at Rs 50,000 crore in FY25

Govt extends export incentive scheme for apparel, garment till March 2026

GST collections to drive FY25 gross tax revenue to Rs 38.31 trillion

Landmark Indo-Pacific supply chain pact to come into force on February 24

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Power consumptionPower SectorIndia economyConsumer demand

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story