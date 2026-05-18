RBI decides against imposing additional capital buffer on banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it has decided against activating the countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB), saying prevailing conditions do not warrant the move at this stage.

Under the framework on CCyB laid out in the RBI (Commercial Banks – Prudential Norms on Capital Adequacy) Directions, 2025, the buffer is to be activated when systemic risks arising from excess credit growth begin to build up. The central bank said such decisions would normally be pre-announced.

“The framework envisages the credit-to-GDP gap as the main indicator, which may be used in conjunction with other supplementary indicators. Based on review and empirical analysis of CCyB indicators, it has been decided that it is not necessary to activate CCyB at this point in time,” the RBI said in a statement.