RBI grants SRO status to Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday granted self-regulatory organisation (SRO) status to the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC).

According to the central bank, it had received three applications to be recognised as self-regulatory organisations in the NBFC space, including that of the FIDC.

“Based on the examination, it has been decided to recognise the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) as an SRO for NBFCs. The remaining two applications were not considered since they were incomplete as on the last date of submission of application,” the RBI said in its press release.

The microfinance companies have two SROs — Sa-Dhan and Microfinance Network (MFIN). Meanwhile, the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) is the SRO for fintechs.