RBI to hold overnight VRRR auction to absorb ₹50,000 crore liquidity

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced a Rs 50,000 crore overnight Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction to be conducted on Thursday.

The RBI’s VRRR operations aim to absorb surplus liquidity from the banking system and anchor short-term rates closer to the policy repo rate.

The overnight weighted average call rate (WACR) settled at 5.37 per cent, compared to the previous day’s close of 5.38 per cent, while the overnight Tri-party repo rate settled at 5.33 per cent, up from 5.30 per cent on Tuesday.

WACR is the operating target of the monetary policy, which the central bank aims to keep close to the repo rate.