Reforms momentum to sustain growth in global uncertainty: FinMin review

Finance ministry warns tariff risks could hit jobs and consumption, while GST rationalisation and reforms are seen as key to sustaining India's growth amid global uncertainties

The ministry urged the states to pursue state-level deregulation and leverage cooperative federalism to put India’s economy on a higher growth trajectory. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 8:13 PM IST
The Centre’s ongoing push to reforms would provide resilience against external trade-related shocks, but if tariff uncertainties persist, it could spill over to domestic employment, income, and consumption, the finance ministry said in the Monthly Economic Review for August 2026 on Friday. “Regulatory reform and infrastructure development will be key to sustaining momentum,” the review said.
 
The ministry said that the recent fee on new H-1B visa seekers by the US was a reminder of the risks of trade uncertainties now affecting even the services sector.
 
“This is not the time to drop our guard. Uncertainties and risks persist. Newer markets will take time to mature and contribute to export growth as established markets have,” the review by the Department of Economic Affairs in the finance ministry said.
 
India is facing a 50 per cent tariff from the US, which has threatened labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, footwear, and marine products. The Donald Trump administration’s move to impose a one-time fee of $100,000 on new visa applications for skilled workers could hurt India’s $280-billion tech services industry and put thousands of jobs at risk. The ministry said that the impact of the restrictions needed close monitoring, particularly on the growth of future remittances and services trade surpluses.
 
The review stressed the importance of strengthening national security and self-sufficiency in critical primary resources in light of the rapidly polarising geopolitical environment. It said that growth in agriculture can be stepped up a few notches if productivity improvements and farmer empowerment go hand in hand.
 
“India’s economic outlook remains broadly optimistic despite a turbulent international environment marked by geopolitical uncertainties and shifting trade dynamics,” the ministry said.
 
The ministry urged the states to pursue state-level deregulation and leverage cooperative federalism to put India’s economy on a higher growth trajectory.
 
“Speed of decision-making and attention to detail in execution are more critical than ever at all levels of the government — Union, states, and local,” the review said.
 
Highlighting that rationalisation of the GST structure will provide further impetus to consumption growth, the ministry said that domestic components of demand have played a key role in supporting growth and are expected to remain so in the next half year as well.
 
It said that rationalisation of GST rates to two tax slabs would lower the tax burden on consumers, boost consumption, and provide a cushion against tariff impacts. “Additionally, it is likely to improve demand visibility for firms, enabling them to expand investment in additional capacities.”
 
The report also noted that the revision in GST rates may lead to a one-time reduction in inflation over the next year.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

