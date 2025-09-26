No sanctions on Russian oil, India will keep buying: Hardeep Singh Puri

India will continue sourcing crude oil from Russia as there are no international sanctions banning such purchases, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, rejecting criticism from Western commentators.

“There are no sanctions on Russian oil. If you want to sanction Russia, then it has to be a proper sanction and apply to all. Then we will see what the consequences are,” Puri said at a media interaction today.

He noted that energy is an essential commodity that cannot simply be switched off, warning that any global supply disruption would sharply raise prices and fuel inflation. “If you remove the world’s second-largest producer, you will either have to cut consumption, stop eating, or face very serious consequences. Prices will shoot up,” he said.

Puri also questioned the effectiveness of Western price caps and sanctions in the past. “Sanctions have never worked. You put a sanction and they find a way around it. At present, Europe is buying, Turkey is buying, Japan is buying,” he said. He added that Russia has cut crude production in recent months, which will impact global energy prices. The minister said a “broad equilibrium” was essential between oil supply and demand, and added that he expects crude to continue trading between USD 65–68 a barrel in the near term. Defending India’s diversified approach to sourcing oil, he called the process professional and transparent. “We do not decide where Indian PSU companies buy their crude oil from. They are listed entities with independent boards and robust decision-making processes. The government has no say in where PSU oil companies are buying their crude,” he said.

Puri stressed India's position as a responsible global actor. "We have always complied with sanctions in the past, whether on Iran or Venezuela. On Russia, there are no sanctions. That is the broad reality," he said, adding that discounts on Russian oil have narrowed and Indian refineries are now sourcing from multiple regions. PSU oil companies undervalued The minister said that despite reporting high profits and paying strong dividends, Indian stock markets continue to undervalue state-run oil companies. "Indian Oil, BPCL, and HPCL together account for 3.3 per cent of India Inc's profits, but their combined market value is less than 1 per cent," Puri said. He contrasted this with food delivery platforms. "Zomato and Swiggy together have a market capitalisation of Rs 4.37 trillion, matching the combined valuation of the three OMCs. Yet since 2019, they have lost Rs 24,000 crore, while PSU oil companies earned over Rs 2.5 trillion in profit."