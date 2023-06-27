Home / Economy / News / Road network grows 59% in 9 yrs to become second largest in world: Gadkari

India's road network stood at 1,45,240 km today compared to 91,287 km in 2013-14, the Road, Transport and Highways Minister said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 3:34 PM IST
India's road network grew 59 per cent to become the second largest in the world as part of the development work carried out by the government in the last nine years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

He was addressing a conference on '9 years achievements of government' in the national capital.

In the last nine years, India made seven world records in the sector. India's road network is the second largest in the world after the US, he said.

The minister further informed that the revenues from tolls rose to Rs 4,1342 crore from Rs 4,770 crore in 2013-14.

The government aims to increase the toll revenue to Rs 1,30,000 crore by 2020, Gadkari said.

The usage of fastags has helped in reducing the waiting time at the toll plazas to 47 seconds.

The government is taking various measures to reduce it further to below 30 seconds, he noted.

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 3:34 PM IST

