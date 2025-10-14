Rupee hits new closing low of 88.80 amid weak global risk sentiment

The rupee settled at a new closing low of 88.80 per dollar as it continued to face depreciation pressure amid fragile global risk sentiment, despite some easing in US–China trade tensions, dealers said.

The local currency ended 12 paise lower than its previous close of 88.68 per dollar. It has depreciated by 3.75 per cent so far in the current financial year, and 3.59 per cent in the current calendar year.

While the rupee has hovered near record lows this month, volatility remains low due to likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), dealers said. However, the market is now watching to see when the central bank might allow the exchange rate to drift towards 89 and beyond.

“The RBI has been protecting the 88.80 level,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “The next stop has to be 89 and 89.50 if we break this level,” he added. The rupee has depreciated by 0.1 per cent so far this month. Weak global sentiment, strong dollar weigh on rupee “The rupee traded under mild pressure today, slipping around twelve paise against the US dollar, as global risk sentiment remained fragile despite some easing in US–China trade tensions. The greenback regained strength on the back of renewed safe-haven demand, keeping emerging market currencies on the defensive. The INR briefly flirted with its record low levels but found support from likely central bank intervention through state-run banks, which helped contain excessive volatility,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of IFA Global.