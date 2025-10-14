Home / Economy / News / Rupee hits new closing low of 88.80 amid weak global risk sentiment

Rupee hits new closing low of 88.80 amid weak global risk sentiment

Weak global sentiment and a stronger dollar kept the rupee under pressure, prompting likely RBI intervention through state-run banks to curb excessive volatility

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar
The dollar index was trading 0.3 per cent higher at 98.42. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 6:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The rupee settled at a new closing low of 88.80 per dollar as it continued to face depreciation pressure amid fragile global risk sentiment, despite some easing in US–China trade tensions, dealers said.
 
The local currency ended 12 paise lower than its previous close of 88.68 per dollar. It has depreciated by 3.75 per cent so far in the current financial year, and 3.59 per cent in the current calendar year.
 
While the rupee has hovered near record lows this month, volatility remains low due to likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), dealers said. However, the market is now watching to see when the central bank might allow the exchange rate to drift towards 89 and beyond.
 
“The RBI has been protecting the 88.80 level,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “The next stop has to be 89 and 89.50 if we break this level,” he added.
 
The rupee has depreciated by 0.1 per cent so far this month.
 
Weak global sentiment, strong dollar weigh on rupee
 
“The rupee traded under mild pressure today, slipping around twelve paise against the US dollar, as global risk sentiment remained fragile despite some easing in US–China trade tensions. The greenback regained strength on the back of renewed safe-haven demand, keeping emerging market currencies on the defensive. The INR briefly flirted with its record low levels but found support from likely central bank intervention through state-run banks, which helped contain excessive volatility,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of IFA Global.
 
Dollar index strengthens amid safe-haven demand
 
The dollar index was trading 0.3 per cent higher at 98.42. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Datanomics: Share of govt servants in suicides remains nearly 1%

Premium

Centre to intensify advance-level exploration of critical mineral blocks

Consumers struggle to get GST rate cut benefits on food, medicines: Survey

Net direct tax haul jumps 6% to ₹11.89 trillion on personal tax filings

95% respondents unwilling to share income details in NSO pre-test

Topics :Indian rupeeRupee vs dollarforex marketUS Dollar

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story