Rupee weakens 3.7% in H1FY26, hits fresh lows on US tariffs, outflows

The rupee depreciated 3.7 per cent in H1FY26, hitting new lows on US tariffs, foreign outflows and crude prices, while government bond yields swung on RBI policy shifts

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar
On Tuesday, it settled at 88.79 per dollar, touching a fresh closing low against the dollar for the second consecutive session.| File Image
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 6:41 PM IST
The rupee continued to face depreciation pressure during the first half of the current financial year (FY26), hitting fresh lows against the dollar due to a stronger greenback, rising crude oil prices, and foreign outflows.
 
The currency has depreciated 3.7 per cent so far in FY26 after starting on a strong note in April.
 
The rupee traded in a volatile range during the first quarter (Q1FY26) but ended the period largely flat, down 0.3 per cent against the dollar.
 
However, in the second quarter, the rupee came under heightened pressure from both external and domestic headwinds. The escalation of US reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods, raising effective duties up to 50 per cent in some sectors, weakened investor sentiment toward Indian markets.
 
On Tuesday, it settled at 88.79 per dollar, touching a fresh closing low against the dollar for the second consecutive session.
 
“The US tariff was the main reason for the pressure on the rupee in the first half,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “The intervention activity by the RBI was also less in the second quarter. They occasionally sold dollars to control sharp fluctuations but mostly let the rupee move according to market forces,” he added.
 
While the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond remained steady in the first half overall, it rose by about 23 basis points in the second quarter, reversing earlier gains.
 
Government bond yields across maturities were initially under downward pressure, supported by a policy rate cut, liquidity injections by the RBI, and strong demand from domestic investors. In the first quarter, the central bank conducted open market operation (OMO) purchases worth Rs 2.4 trillion, which helped banks book treasury gains.
 
The benchmark 10-year yield fell about 20 basis points during Q1, moving from 6.58 per cent to 6.38 per cent, with the sharpest drop ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy actions in June. At one point, it touched 6.24 per cent, providing substantial mark-to-market gains for bond portfolios, market participants said.
 
“The rate cuts and liquidity infusion were positive for the bond market in the first quarter. However, in the second quarter the hawkish August policy, followed by the absence of liquidity infusion via OMO, pushed books into the negative,” said a market participant.
 
After cutting the policy repo rate by 100 basis points between February and June, RBI’s rate-setting panel shifted its stance to neutral in June. In the August review of monetary policy, rates were kept unchanged.
 

Topics :Indian rupeeRupee-dollar swapRupee vs dollar

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

