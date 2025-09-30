Rupee weakens 3.7% in H1FY26, hits fresh lows on US tariffs, outflows

The rupee continued to face depreciation pressure during the first half of the current financial year (FY26), hitting fresh lows against the dollar due to a stronger greenback, rising crude oil prices, and foreign outflows.

The currency has depreciated 3.7 per cent so far in FY26 after starting on a strong note in April.

The rupee traded in a volatile range during the first quarter (Q1FY26) but ended the period largely flat, down 0.3 per cent against the dollar.

However, in the second quarter, the rupee came under heightened pressure from both external and domestic headwinds. The escalation of US reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods, raising effective duties up to 50 per cent in some sectors, weakened investor sentiment toward Indian markets.

On Tuesday, it settled at 88.79 per dollar, touching a fresh closing low against the dollar for the second consecutive session. “The US tariff was the main reason for the pressure on the rupee in the first half,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “The intervention activity by the RBI was also less in the second quarter. They occasionally sold dollars to control sharp fluctuations but mostly let the rupee move according to market forces,” he added. While the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond remained steady in the first half overall, it rose by about 23 basis points in the second quarter, reversing earlier gains.

Government bond yields across maturities were initially under downward pressure, supported by a policy rate cut, liquidity injections by the RBI, and strong demand from domestic investors. In the first quarter, the central bank conducted open market operation (OMO) purchases worth Rs 2.4 trillion, which helped banks book treasury gains. The benchmark 10-year yield fell about 20 basis points during Q1, moving from 6.58 per cent to 6.38 per cent, with the sharpest drop ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy actions in June. At one point, it touched 6.24 per cent, providing substantial mark-to-market gains for bond portfolios, market participants said.