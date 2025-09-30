Home / Economy / News / DFS, Meity secretaries named to Payments Regulatory Board under RBI

DFS, Meity secretaries named to Payments Regulatory Board under RBI

The new Payments Regulatory Board, chaired by the RBI governor, will replace BPSS and include government nominees - the DFS secretary, Meity secretary and retired IAS officer Aruna Sundararajan

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
Subrata Panda
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a major overhaul of the payments ecosystem, the new Payments Regulatory Board (PRB) — which was meant to have greater government representation and replace the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Board for Regulation and Supervision of Payment and Settlement Systems (BPSS) — will include the Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS); the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity); and retired IAS officer Aruna Sundararajan as the three external members nominated by the government.
 
The RBI governor will be the chairperson of the board, and the PRB will also include the central bank’s deputy governor and executive director in charge of payment and settlement systems as members. Currently, M Nagaraju is the DFS secretary and S Krishnan is the Meity secretary.
 
Additionally, the principal legal adviser of RBI will be a permanent invitee to PRB meetings.
 
In a notification issued in May, the government said the PRB would replace the BPSS of RBI. The BPSS was a committee of the central board of RBI that exercised powers on its behalf to regulate and supervise the payment and settlement systems in the country.
 
The new entity will be assisted by the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems (DPSS), a department of RBI.
 
According to the notification published on May 21, the composition of the PRB will be in accordance with Section 3 of the Payment and Settlement Systems (PSS) Act, 2007. Along with the RBI governor as chairperson, the deputy governor in charge of payment and settlement systems, and an RBI officer nominated by the central board, the board will include three members nominated by the central government.
 
Additionally, the PRB may invite persons with experience in the fields of payment and settlement systems, information technology, or law to attend its meetings, either as permanent or ad hoc invitees.
 
The PRB is required to meet at least twice a year, with meetings presided over by the chairperson or, in his absence, by the deputy governor. Each member of the board will have one vote. If any item of business requires voting, it will be decided by a majority. In the event of a tie, the chairperson or, in his absence, the deputy governor, will have a second or casting vote.
 
In 2017, an inter-ministerial committee finalising amendments to the PSS Act, 2007, had recommended the creation of an independent regulator, the PRB, to deal with payment-related issues, with the chairperson appointed by the government in consultation with RBI.
 
In response, RBI issued a strongly worded dissent note, stating there was no case for having a regulator for payment systems outside the central bank. In its note in October 2018, RBI said the PRB should be headed by the RBI governor, with the government nominating three members, and the governor retaining a casting vote. “The overarching impact of monetary policy on payment and settlement systems and vice versa provides support for regulation of payment systems to be with the monetary authority,” the dissent note said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's Apr-Aug fiscal deficit widens to ₹5.98 tn, 38.1% of FY26 target

DGFT extends RoDTEP scheme till March 2026 amid steep US tariffs

GDP gap between high- and low-income states worrisome: Suman Bery

ADB cuts India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5% on steep US tariffs

India must grow twice as fast to avoid jobs trap, warns Morgan Stanley

Topics :RBIfinance sectorIT ministry

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story