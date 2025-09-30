DFS, Meity secretaries named to Payments Regulatory Board under RBI

In a major overhaul of the payments ecosystem, the new Payments Regulatory Board (PRB) — which was meant to have greater government representation and replace the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Board for Regulation and Supervision of Payment and Settlement Systems (BPSS) — will include the Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS); the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity); and retired IAS officer Aruna Sundararajan as the three external members nominated by the government.

The RBI governor will be the chairperson of the board, and the PRB will also include the central bank’s deputy governor and executive director in charge of payment and settlement systems as members. Currently, M Nagaraju is the DFS secretary and S Krishnan is the Meity secretary.

Additionally, the principal legal adviser of RBI will be a permanent invitee to PRB meetings. In a notification issued in May, the government said the PRB would replace the BPSS of RBI. The BPSS was a committee of the central board of RBI that exercised powers on its behalf to regulate and supervise the payment and settlement systems in the country. The new entity will be assisted by the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems (DPSS), a department of RBI. According to the notification published on May 21, the composition of the PRB will be in accordance with Section 3 of the Payment and Settlement Systems (PSS) Act, 2007. Along with the RBI governor as chairperson, the deputy governor in charge of payment and settlement systems, and an RBI officer nominated by the central board, the board will include three members nominated by the central government.

Additionally, the PRB may invite persons with experience in the fields of payment and settlement systems, information technology, or law to attend its meetings, either as permanent or ad hoc invitees. The PRB is required to meet at least twice a year, with meetings presided over by the chairperson or, in his absence, by the deputy governor. Each member of the board will have one vote. If any item of business requires voting, it will be decided by a majority. In the event of a tie, the chairperson or, in his absence, the deputy governor, will have a second or casting vote.