Sitharaman tables Tax amendment Bill to ease rules for funds, data centres

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday introduced the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. Finance ministry officials said the objective was to make India a more attractive and predictable destination for global capital, manufacturing, and business.

The Bill seeks to replace the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, promulgated in June. “Overseas players are often unsure whether operating in or through India will create an unexpected tax exposure. These proposals provide clear, stable, and predictable tax treatment, along with a defined process to obtain it,” a finance ministry official said.

The Bill eases the conditions for foreign investment funds and their managers operating in India. According to the finance ministry’s frequently asked questions (FAQs), the number of conditions an eligible investment fund must satisfy has been reduced from 13 to five. The change is aimed at enabling fund managers to relocate to India without the foreign fund being treated as having a business connection in the country. The proposal will apply nationwide, including in the International Financial Services Centre.

The Bill also simplifies rules for foreign Cloud companies using Indian data centres. Indian companies will also be allowed to operate specified data centres through ownership or leasing. Finance ministry officials said the earlier ownership-only requirement was restrictive, while removing the notification requirement would improve ease of doing business. To support electronics manufacturing, the Bill extends by 10 years, until tax year 2040-41, the existing tax exemption for foreign companies supplying capital goods, equipment, or tooling to Indian contract manufacturers. The Bill also proposes a 15-year tax exemption, until March 2041, for foreign companies storing electronic components in Customs-bonded warehouses in India and supplying them to Indian contract manufacturers. Earlier, this activity was covered under a safe harbour with a presumptive tax of 2 per cent. Finance ministry officials said the exemption would make India more competitive and encourage just-in-time supply of components.