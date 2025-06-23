SEZ to DTA clearance of used machinery should be on depreciated value

We are getting indenting commissions regularly from our principals abroad in foreign exchange. Under the GST laws, these are intermediate services and according to Section 13(8)(b) of the IGST Act, 2017, the place of supply is the location of the supplier. So, under the GST laws, such services are not treated as export of services. Can supply of such services be treated as export of services under other laws?

ALSO READ: NSO to launch household income survey from Feb 2026: Statistics minister Yes. The intermediary services are provided by you to a resident in a foreign country. The GST laws apply only for the purpose of taxation. They do not affect how the other laws treat your services. Section 2(e)(II)(ii)(A) of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992, as amended on August 19, 2010, says that (relevant extracts) ‘export’ means supplying services from India into the territory of another country. Section 2(l)(ii) of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 says that ‘export’, with its grammatical variations and cognate expressions, means provision of services from India to any person outside India. The RBI purpose code P1002 for inward remittances specifically covers trade related services commission on exports and imports. So, you can treat the intermediary services provided by you to your principals abroad as export of services under the said laws.

We are an SEZ unit. We had imported certain machinery a few years back. We want to sell that machinery in DTA, after few years of use by us. The price we are getting for the machine is more than the depreciated value worked out in accordance with Rule 49(1)(a) of the SEZ Rules, 2006. My question is whether the duty will be charged on the transaction value or on the depreciated value. We are confused because Rule 48(2) of the SEZ Rules, 2006 says that we should determine the value in accordance with the Customs laws applicable for imported goods. Please clarify giving the relevant provisions and reasons.