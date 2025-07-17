Gemini that generates summaries of emails and lengthy threads. According to a report by The Indian Express, a recently uncovered security flaw indicates that these AI-generated summaries can be misused to display harmful instructions and embed links to malicious websites. Google has been gradually integrating new AI capabilities into its mobile Gmail app. In June, it introduced a feature powered bythat generates summaries of emails and lengthy threads. According to a report by The Indian Express, a recently uncovered security flaw indicates that these AI-generated summaries can be misused to display harmful instructions and embed links to malicious websites.

Indian Express cites Marco Figueroa, GenAI Bug Bounty Programs Manager at Mozilla, stating that a security researcher uncovered a prompt injection flaw in Google Gemini for Workspace, which let attackers “hide malicious instructions inside an email” that triggered when users clicked the “Summarise this email” button in Gmail.

Attack through Gemini: How does this work As per the report, hackers found a way to hide secret instructions in emails that trick Google’s Gemini AI. They did this by placing hidden text at the end of the email using HTML and CSS, making the font size zero and the colour white so it could not be seen. Because these emails do not contain attachments, they can easily pass through Google’s spam filters and reach users' inboxes. When someone opens the email and clicks “Summarise this email” using Gemini, the AI follows the hidden commands without knowing they are harmful.

ALSO READ: OpenAI adds record mode on ChatGPT for Mac: What is it, how it works, more These hidden instructions made Gmail display a fake phishing warning that appeared to come from Google. Since it looks like a real warning from Gmail itself, users are more likely to believe it. Mozilla’s Marco Figueroa explained how such prompt injections can be detected with: Gemini can be updated to ignore or remove hidden text in emails.

Google can use a post-processing filter to scan Gemini’s output for: Urgent messages, Phone numbers, Suspicious links. These flagged elements can then be reviewed for potential threats.