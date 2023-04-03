Untimely rains bring relief to thermal units as power, coal demand tapers

Heavy rains in spring have halted the surge in the demand for power, which had touched a record high of 200 gigawatt (Gw) with the onset of 2023. Not only have these unseasonal, abnormally high rains cooled down power demand, but have also allowed thermal power units to stock up coal for the upcoming summer months. From 205 Gw in the beginning till mid-March, the power demand has come down to 180