US senators push India for tariff relief as pulses growers lose mkt share

Their principal concern was India’s decision to impose a 30 per cent import tariff on yellow peas, announced on October 30, 2025, and effective from November 1. According to the senators, the duty places US pulses producers at a significant competitive disadvantage when exporting to India.

Furthermore, Daines visited India from January 17 to 19, and met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, members of Parliament, and US and Indian business leaders. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also attended the meetings. “I came to India to reaffirm our two countries’ shared values and strategic partnership and to advocate on behalf of Montana’s pulses crop farmers. I appreciated Minister Goyal for listening to our farmers’ concerns and will continue to work with President Trump to press this important priority,” a statement from the US embassy quoted Daines as saying.