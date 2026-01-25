US senators push India for tariff relief as pulses growers lose mkt share

Montana and North Dakota together account for more than 80 per cent of US dry pea and lentil production, which also includes chickpeas. Both states border Canada, one of the world’s largest pulses producers and a major supplier to India.
Trade data shows that between December 2023 and October 2025, when India permitted duty-free imports of yellow peas, the country imported about 4.06 mt of yellow peas. Canada accounted for roughly 2.21 mt, or nearly 48 per cent, followed by Russia at 1.19 mt. US shipments during this period were limited to 22,275 tonnes.
In 2024, the US exported around 1.22 mt of pulses, or nearly 76 per cent of total production, according to USDA data. These exports were valued at about $1.12 billion, placing the US among the world’s major pulses exporters. In 2024, US pulses sales to India were valued at $74 million-$76 million, making India the fourth-largest buyer after Mexico, Canada and the European Union. USDA data shows that between 2021 and 2023, India fell to ninth place among destinations for US pulse exports.