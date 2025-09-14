Home / Economy / News / US signals softer stand in BTA: Access to high-end cheese, not milk market

US signals softer stand in BTA: Access to high-end cheese, not milk market

US signals softer dairy stance, eyeing premium cheese exports to India as trade talks restart; India wary of opening sensitive farm sector

India US Trade
premium
India, so far, has not opened the dairy sector even for niche products despite demands from Australia and the UK under trade deals
Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 11:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Signalling a possible softening of its stance on opening the dairy sector in India under the proposed trade deal, a US official said Washington is mainly interested in exporting premium cheese to India and has little intention of competing in the mass-market milk segment, which remains highly sensitive for New Delhi. 
“It doesn’t make sense to export milk or yogurt to India. We are talking about high-end products like certain cheese varieties which may be 2-5 per cent of people will consume,” the official said, requesting anonymity. 
While this may open a window for convergence of negotiating positions on the sensitive dairy sector, it is not yet clear whether this will be acceptable to India. The country has not opened the dairy sector even for niche products despite demands from Australia and the UK under trade deals. 
India already imports small quantities of premium cheese such as mozzarella, grated or powdered cheese, processed cheese not grated, blue-veined cheese, and artisanal cheese at import duties of 30–40 per cent. In 2024-25, India imported various kinds of cheese worth $10.85 million. The key sources of such cheese were Lithuania (($1.94 million), Estonia ($1.82 million), Italy ($1.52 million), and the UK ($1.2 million). 
The official said there is now more willingness to talk, with both sides having overcome the earlier phase of rhetoric. “Both sides were very close to a deal until the last round of negotiations. When negotiators meet next, they may like to bring new issues to the table,” he added. 
However, the official insisted that India needs to reform its agricultural market, which remains uncompetitive due to low productivity. Since India uses corn for extracting ethanol, the US sees scope for exporting genetically modified (GM) corn to India, 
as it would not fall under the country’s stringent GM norms for food products. 
The US president, Donald Trump, has nominated Sergio Gor as the next ambassador to India. The official said the Senate clearance of his appointment may take months if he doesn’t jump the queue. “We are still hopeful of a faster clearance but we are not sure about it,” he added. 
Bilateral trade talks stalled mainly because of India’s refusal to grant the US unhindered market access to its politically sensitive agriculture and dairy sectors. Trump’s decision to impose a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff, along with an additional 25 per cent levy on India for purchasing Russian oil, had previously strained bilateral ties.
 
Signalling an easing of tensions, President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week posted conciliatory messages on social media, expressing optimism about resolving outstanding issues and concluding a trade deal at the earliest. India’s trade minister Piyush Goyal has said that the country’s trade parleys with the US are progressing well as both countries are aiming to finalise the first tranche of the bilateral trade agreement by November.
     

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Record shipments, powered by PLI: Smartphone exports cross ₹1 trn in 5 mths

New projects worth ₹18,000 crore for Assam; clean energy in focus

CII seeks tax holiday, rule harmonisation to boost India's GCC sector

India's reliance on US software, cloud services poses economic risks: GTRI

CBIC clarifies GST on post-sale discounts, no ITC reversal for buyers

Topics :Piyush GoyalTrade talksUS India relations Dairy exportsdairy sectorUS trade dealsUS tariffs

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story