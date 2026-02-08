US widened lead in India's overall FPI holdings in Jan 2026, shows data

Some of the increased FPI assets, despite an overall sell-off in markets, may reflect the holdings of private equity and other institutional shareholders in newly listed companies which may not have been part of FPI holdings earlier, according to a market expert who declined to be identified because he has not seen granular data on the same. There has also been an ongoing shift from jurisdictions such as Mauritius to the home countries of various FPIs, including the US, as authorities frowned on arrangements to reduce taxes. This may also have contributed to the rise in US’ share of total FPIs in recent years.