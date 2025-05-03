Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Work on Mumbai's origin station for bullet train progressing fast: Vaishnaw

Work on Mumbai's origin station for bullet train progressing fast: Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw visited the under-construction underground station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and reviewed its on-ground progress

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a multi-storey structure is planned at the BKC station. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday that the work to construct the bullet train's origin station at BKC in Mumbai is progressing rapidly.

Vaishnaw visited the under-construction underground station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and reviewed its on-ground progress.

He was accompanied by officials from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is executing the over 500 km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, along with representatives from Central Railway and Western Railway.

He said the lowest B3 basement level and the strengthening of the station walls have been completed.

"The work at the bullet train's origin station in BKC is progressing very fast. The station wall work has been started, and simultaneously, the tunnel work is progressing very fast," the Railway Minister told reporters.

 

Also Read

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan calls for more creative collaboration with China at WAVES Summit

India-UK, India UK flag

British Indian minister Lisa Nandy clinches India-UK cultural pact in Delhi

Namit Malhotra, founder of Prime Focus and CEO, DNEG

Prime Focus to build Rs 3,000 cr film city over 200 acres in Mumbai

WAVES Summit 2025

WAVES Summit 2025: List of celebs joining PM Modi at grand inauguration

26/11 Mumbai attacks,

26/11 attack: NIA to record Tahawwur Rana's voice, handwriting samples

Beyond the tunnel portion (Shil Phata), all ongoing works are moving at a high speed in the Maharashtra section following the land acquisition, he added.

He said a multi-storey structure is planned at the BKC station.

"The operational areas will be located on levels B1 to B3. The B3 will serve as a train parking area, B2 will house operational functions, and B1 with the ground level will serve passengers. Work is underway to build this world-class station," he added.

NHSRCL officials said that approximately 76 per cent of the excavation work at the BKC bullet train station has been completed.

Following the inspection, the Minister proceeded to Pune, where he was scheduled to flag off two long-distance trains later in the evening.

The total cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor project is estimated at Rs 1.08 lakh crore. As per the shareholding arrangement, the Government of India will contribute Rs 10,000 crore, while the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra will each contribute Rs 5,000 crore. The remaining funding will be provided through a loan from Japan at 0.1 per cent interest.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had last week said that the ambitious bullet train project will become operational by 2028.

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM calls for faceless GST system, seeks resolution of Rs 80K cr dues

Election, Punjab Election, gram panchayat elections

Assam records 70.19% turnout in phase one of panchayat elections 2025

Goa's Lairai Devi temple

Goa govt cancels all state-backed events for 3 days after temple stampede

Prithviraj Harichandan

Odisha Minister objects to naming Digha Temple as 'Jagannath Dham'

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Ayushman Bharat sees 28K registrations for elderly in a week: Delhi CM

Topics : Ashwini Vaishnaw Mumbai Bullet train Ahmedabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSBI Q4 ResultsStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon