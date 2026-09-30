Uttar Pradesh Data Centre Policy, 2021: Key features, incentives, eligibility and implementation

POLICY AT A GLANCE

Item Position Original policy Uttar Pradesh Data Centre Policy, 2021 Original notification April 9, 2021 Amendment First amendment issued in 2022 Administrative department Department of Information Technology and Electronics Revised target 900 megawatts of data centre capacity Revised investment target Rs 30,000 crore Park target At least eight private data centre parks Principal beneficiaries Data centre park developers, data centre units, qualifying edge data centre proposals, start-ups and micro, small and medium enterprises Application mechanism Nivesh Mitra single-window portal, through the designated nodal agency Current position Government material published in January 2026 reported six parks and two units approved, with seven projects operational

What is the Uttar Pradesh Data Centre Policy?

The Uttar Pradesh Data Centre Policy, 2021, is an investment and infrastructure framework intended to encourage private data centre development in Uttar Pradesh . The amended policy states that it will remain valid for five years from notification or until the state introduces a new policy or amendment, whichever is earlier.

A data centre is a specialised facility containing computing, storage, networking, power and cooling systems used to store and process large volumes of digital information. The policy differentiates among three principal categories: Data centre park: Minimum 40-mw capacity Data centre unit: Capacity above 2 mw but below 40 mw Edge data centre: Capacity from 50 kw to 2 mw Captive data centres are excluded from the policy’s definition of an eligible data centre unit. The amended framework also allows benefits for a proposal containing at least 25 edge data centres. Why was the policy introduced? The policy was introduced as data consumption, cloud services, digital payments, e-governance and online business activity increased demand for domestic computing and storage infrastructure. UP also sought to use Noida’s information-technology base, proximity to the National Capital Region and access to communications networks to attract large-scale digital infrastructure investment.

The original 2021 policy targeted 250 megawatts of capacity and Rs 20,000 crore of investment. The 2022 amendment raised these targets to 900 megawatts, Rs 30,000 crore and at least eight private data centre parks. What are the main objectives? Establish UP as a preferred destination for data centre investment

Create large private data centre parks and standalone units

Improve the availability of power, water, fibre connectivity and suitable land

Encourage Indian and international operators

Support startups and micro, small and medium enterprises supplying cloud and data-centre services

Promote edge computing, research and sector-specific skills

Extend investment beyond the established western Uttar Pradesh technology cluster Key provisions of the policy Data centre parks: A qualifying data centre park must have capacity of at least 40 mw. The developer is expected to provide land, roads, water, sewerage, parking, electrical infrastructure, fibre connectivity and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

The first eight qualifying parks may receive stronger infrastructure support, including reimbursement of the lower-cost line in a dual-grid electricity arrangement. Data centre units: A standalone unit must have capacity above 2 mw and below 40 mw. Eligible expenditure for the capital subsidy excludes land and buildings. A unit situated inside a subsidised park cannot claim a duplicate land subsidy where the park developer has already received that benefit. Edge data centres: Edge data centres are smaller facilities positioned closer to users or devices to reduce data-transmission delay. The policy extends unit-level incentives to edge data centres when at least 25 are included in one proposal. A single small edge facility does not, on the wording of the policy, independently qualify for these benefits.

Regulatory and infrastructure facilitation Single-window processing through Nivesh Mitra

Recognition of the sector as mission-critical infrastructure

Continuous water supply in industrial development authority areas

Sub-leasing within data centre parks

Relaxations in parking, ground coverage and floor-area norms

Three-shift operations and self-certification in specified areas

Coordination through a policy implementation unit and an empowered committee The Uttar Pradesh Electronics Corporation policy page also lists specialised building provisions, including up to 60 per cent ground coverage and multi-level installation of diesel generators, subject to fire-safety clearance. Who is eligible? Developers of private data centre parks with at least 40 megawatts of capacity

Standalone data centre units above 2 megawatts and below 40 megawatts

Proposals containing at least 25 edge data centres

Uttar Pradesh-based start-ups and micro, small and medium enterprises supplying eligible cloud or data-centre solutions

Institutions or industry partners proposing an approved centre of excellence Financial incentives become applicable after the issue of a Letter of Comfort. Non-financial incentives may become available after an acknowledgement letter, subject to final approval. Projects exceeding Rs 200 crore require state Cabinet approval on the empowered committee’s recommendation.

What financial incentives are available? Incentive Data centre parks Data centre units Interest subsidy Up to 60 per cent of annual interest for seven years, capped at Rs 10 crore a year and Rs 50 crore per park Not specified as a general unit incentive in the amended policy Capital subsidy Not specified as the principal park subsidy 7 per cent of eligible fixed capital investment, excluding land and buildings, capped at Rs 20 crore Land subsidy 25 per cent in Madhyanchal and Paschimanchal; 50 per cent in Bundelkhand and Purvanchal Same regional rates Land subsidy ceiling Lower of 7.5 per cent of project cost or Rs 75 crore Lower of 7.5 per cent of project cost or Rs 75 crore Stamp duty 100 per cent on the first eligible land transaction and 50 per cent on the second transaction Similar treatment, subject to the relevant transaction Dual-grid support Lower-cost grid line reimbursed for the first eight parks Not stated as a corresponding general reimbursement Power transmission and wheeling Specified exemptions for intra-state and interstate transactions Similar electricity-related provisions are included Electricity duty Official policy material states a 100 per cent exemption for eligible units for ten years after commercial operation Subject to the applicable government order

The unit capital subsidy is to be disbursed over ten years with an annual ceiling of Rs 2 crore. Stamp-duty exemption is initially secured against a bank guarantee, which is released after commercial operations begin. Applicants cannot claim financial support for the same expenditure head from both the Union and state governments. This prevents double reimbursement rather than automatically excluding a project from all central assistance. How can an applicant access the benefits? The amended policy designates a nodal agency under the Department of Information Technology and Electronics. It requires the nodal agency to use the Nivesh Mitra portal as the single-window system for investor clearances.

Step-wise process Submit the investment proposal and supporting project information through the designated mechanism. Obtain review by the nodal agency and policy implementation unit. Receive an acknowledgement letter where the proposal is taken forward. Obtain final approval and a Letter of Comfort. Complete the investment and begin commercial operations within the permitted period. Apply for incentive disbursement under the implementation guidelines and relevant government orders. The public policy page lists implementation guidelines and separate government orders covering stamp duty, electricity duty, dual-grid supply and transmission charges. Applicants should use those operative orders rather than relying only on the policy summary. A complete, current English-language list of mandatory application documents was not independently verified from the material reviewed. Prospective applicants should seek the latest checklist from the nodal agency or Nivesh Mitra before committing expenditure.

Implementation and progress so far Government material published in January 2026 stated that investment proposals of about Rs 21,343 crore had been approved. It reported approval for six data centre parks and two data centre units and said seven projects had become fully operational. These are government-reported figures and should not be confused with the larger volume of memoranda of understanding, investor interest or proposed future parks. The figure also indicates that an “approved project” is not necessarily operational: the same update separately identified approved projects and those that had commenced full operations. A 2022 report said four parks involving proposed investment of about Rs 15,950 crore had received approval. The later government update suggests that the approved portfolio subsequently expanded, but project-level investment realised, subsidy disbursed and employment generated were not disclosed in a consolidated public table reviewed for this article.

How does the policy support UP’s wider economic strategy? The policy complements the state’s electronics, information-technology, artificial-intelligence and digital-services ambitions. Large data centres can support cloud computing, financial technology, e-commerce, government platforms, content delivery and artificial-intelligence workloads. The differentiated land subsidy is also intended to encourage investment in Bundelkhand and Purvanchal. However, the commercial concentration of connectivity, customers and skilled workers around Noida and Greater Noida may continue to favour western Uttar Pradesh unless infrastructure in other regions becomes comparable. Key challenges and limitations Power requirements: Data centres require large, dependable electricity supplies. Grid augmentation, backup generation and access to renewable power will materially affect project costs and timelines.

Water and environmental pressure: Conventional cooling systems may consume substantial water. Project-level water sourcing, recycling and energy-efficiency standards therefore require scrutiny even where the policy promises continuous supply. Concentration risk: Incentives alone may not overcome weaker fibre connectivity, supplier networks and skilled-workforce availability outside the National Capital Region. Complex disbursement: Subsidies depend on approval, eligible expenditure, commercial operations and compliance with multiple government orders. Smaller applicants may find the process resource-intensive. Limited public outcome data: Aggregate approval numbers are available, but a regularly updated public dashboard showing capacity commissioned, investment realised, jobs created and incentives disbursed was not identified. What businesses should keep in mind A business should first determine whether its proposal qualifies as a park, unit or group of edge data centres. Capacity, location, ownership structure and eligible fixed capital investment should be settled before incentives are incorporated into the financial model.

The applicant should also: Avoid counting land and buildings in the unit capital-subsidy base;

Check whether another entity has already claimed a land subsidy for the same site;

Separate central and state support by expenditure head;

Treat the Letter of Comfort as an important approval threshold;

Verify the applicable policy closing date;

Obtain the latest government orders for power, stamp duty and subsidy disbursement. All benefits remain subject to the notified policy, implementation guidelines, government orders and approval by the competent authority. FAQs What is the main purpose of the policy? It seeks to attract private investment in data centre parks, standalone units and distributed edge facilities by reducing infrastructure and capital costs.

What is the minimum capacity for a data centre park? A qualifying park must have at least 40 megawatts of data centre capacity. Can a small edge data centre claim incentives? The amended policy extends unit incentives to edge data centres where at least 25 facilities form part of one proposal. What capital subsidy is available to a data centre unit? An eligible unit may receive 7 per cent of fixed capital investment excluding land and buildings, capped at Rs 20 crore and disbursed over ten years. Are incentives higher in some regions? Yes. The stated land subsidy is 50 per cent in Bundelkhand and Purvanchal and 25 per cent in Madhyanchal and Paschimanchal, subject to the ceiling and other conditions.

Which department implements the policy? The Department of Information Technology and Electronics administers the policy through a designated nodal agency, policy implementation unit and empowered committee. Where should an investor apply? The policy identifies Nivesh Mitra as the single-window clearance mechanism. Applicants should also consult the policy implementation guidelines and subsequent government orders. Conclusion The Uttar Pradesh Data Centre Policy provides a comparatively detailed framework covering capacity thresholds, land support, capital assistance, power infrastructure and regulatory facilitation. Its 2022 amendment substantially expanded the original targets. Reported approvals and operational projects indicate implementation beyond the memorandum-of-understanding stage. Nevertheless, project-level data on realised investment, commissioned capacity, employment and subsidy disbursement remain necessary for a complete assessment. Power availability, environmental performance and development outside western Uttar Pradesh will be the principal issues to monitor.