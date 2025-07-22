AP EAMCET Counselling Seat Allotment 2025 Phase 1 result to be out today

Today, July 22, 2025, the AP Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) Phase 1 seat allocation results will be released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Between July 23 and July 26, 2025, the selected candidates must self-join and report to the designated colleges. The start date of the classwork is set for August 4, 2025.

Using their login information, candidates who exercised web options can view their allocation status on the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. 15% seats will be unreserved for local/non-local candidates, with the remaining 85% are open to both local and non-local candidates.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Important dates • AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2025 for Phase 1- July 22, 2025 • Online verification of the uploaded certificates- July 17, 2025 • Web options commencement- July 13 and July 18, 2025 • Web Options Modifications- July 19, 2025 • Completion of seat allotment process- July 23 and 26, 2025 • Commencement of classes- August 4, 2025. How to check AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2025? Step 1: Go to the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET Step 2: Press on AP EAMCET phase 1 seat allotment 2025 result link available Step 3: Submit the login credentials, if needed

Step 4: AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2025 will be showcased on the screen

Step 5: Download it and keep safe for later reference. AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Documents needed • AP EAMCET 2025 Rank card • AP EAPCET 2025 Hall Ticket • Transfer Certificate (TC) • Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the Qualifying examination • Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother • Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent) • Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo) • Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate

• EWS certificate valid for the year 2025 • Income certificate of parents • Local status certificate (if applicable). About APSCHE EAMCET counselling 2025 To assign seats for the BTech, BPharm, BSc Agriculture, Bachelor of Fisheries, and Bachelor of Horticulture programs, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) administers AP EAMCET counselling. During the counselling procedure, students' stated preferences and merit are taken into consideration for allocating seats for BTech, BPharm, and agriculture-related courses. It is normally advised to choose as many possibilities as you can and to arrange the colleges and courses in your preferred order to increase your chances of being assigned a seat.