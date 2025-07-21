Home / Education / News / MCC NEET UG 2025: Counselling begins today, know step-by-step guide & more

MCC NEET UG 2025: Counselling begins today, know step-by-step guide & more

The NEET UG counselling 2025 registration window will be opened today, July 21. Eligible candidates for the counselling process can view the full details like fee structure, seat allotment and more

MCC NEET UG 2025
MCC NEET UG 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 12:45 PM IST
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 counselling registration today, July 21. Only candidates who have scored above the NEET UG cut-off are eligible to participate in this process, which is essential for securing admission to top medical colleges across India.
 
More than 12 lakh students passed the NEET UG exam this year. These applicants will now be vying for the approximately 1.15 lakh MBBS seats available in Indian government and private medical schools.

NEET Counselling 2025: Round 1 timetable 

Registration Window: July 21 to July 28
Choice Filling & Locking: July 22 to July 28
Seat Allotment Process: July 29 to July 30
Result Announcement: July 31
Reporting to Allotted College: August 1 to August 6.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to register?

Step 1: Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in.
Step 2: Press on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section on the homepage.
Step 3: Choose the link for NEET UG 2025 Registration.
Step 4: Enter the required details, create a password, and send the registration form.
Step 5: Pay the registration fee online and save the confirmation page.
Step 6: Download the filled NEET UG counselling form and take a printout for later use.

MCC NEET UG 2025: Documents Required

NEET Admit Card Issued by NTA
NEET Seat Allotment Letter Issued by MCC
Class XII Certificate
8 Passport Size Photographs (Same as the one affixed on the application form)
Date of Birth Certificate (if Matric Certificate does not bear the same)
NEET Result/Rank Letter Issued by NTA
Class X Certificate and Marksheet
Identity Proof (Aadhar/PAN/Passport/Driving License).

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Fees

Candidates from the general and EWS categories must pay Rs 1,000 to be admitted to central universities under the 15% AIQ quota, while candidates from the SC, ST, OBC, and PwD categories must pay Rs 500.
 
Candidates from the General and EWS categories must submit a refundable security deposit of Rs 10,000, while those from other categories must pay Rs 5,000. The registration cost for deemed universities is Rs 5,000. At the time of registration, applicants must additionally pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 2 lakh.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to confirm registration?

Upon completing the application, a registration slip will appear on the screen. Candidates are required to take a print of this slip for their records. The choice-filling round will then need candidates to indicate their choices. They will be able to edit their selections before locking them.
 
The results of each counselling round will be released, along with the allocation letter and specifics of the seat allocation. The candidate's name, roll number, category, designated college, quota, and course will all be included in these documents. Candidates must have the necessary paperwork with them when they go through the final admissions procedure at the designated college.
 

Topics :NEET UGEntrance ExamsNEET row

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

