MCC NEET UG 2025: Counselling begins today, know step-by-step guide & more

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 counselling registration today, July 21. Only candidates who have scored above the NEET UG cut-off are eligible to participate in this process, which is essential for securing admission to top medical colleges across India.

More than 12 lakh students passed the NEET UG exam this year. These applicants will now be vying for the approximately 1.15 lakh MBBS seats available in Indian government and private medical schools.

NEET Counselling 2025: Round 1 timetable

Registration Window: July 21 to July 28

Choice Filling & Locking: July 22 to July 28

Seat Allotment Process: July 29 to July 30 Result Announcement: July 31 Reporting to Allotted College: August 1 to August 6. NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to register? Step 1: Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in. Step 2: Press on the 'UG Medical Counselling' section on the homepage. Step 3: Choose the link for NEET UG 2025 Registration. Step 4: Enter the required details, create a password, and send the registration form. Step 5: Pay the registration fee online and save the confirmation page.

Step 6: Download the filled NEET UG counselling form and take a printout for later use. MCC NEET UG 2025: Documents Required • NEET Admit Card Issued by NTA • NEET Seat Allotment Letter Issued by MCC • Class XII Certificate • 8 Passport Size Photographs (Same as the one affixed on the application form) • Date of Birth Certificate (if Matric Certificate does not bear the same) • NEET Result/Rank Letter Issued by NTA • Class X Certificate and Marksheet • Identity Proof (Aadhar/PAN/Passport/Driving License). NEET UG Counselling 2025: Fees Candidates from the general and EWS categories must pay Rs 1,000 to be admitted to central universities under the 15% AIQ quota, while candidates from the SC, ST, OBC, and PwD categories must pay Rs 500.

Candidates from the General and EWS categories must submit a refundable security deposit of Rs 10,000, while those from other categories must pay Rs 5,000. The registration cost for deemed universities is Rs 5,000. At the time of registration, applicants must additionally pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 2 lakh. NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to confirm registration? Upon completing the application, a registration slip will appear on the screen. Candidates are required to take a print of this slip for their records. The choice-filling round will then need candidates to indicate their choices. They will be able to edit their selections before locking them.