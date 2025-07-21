The Agniveer CEE 2025 result is anticipated to be made public shortly by the Indian Army on its official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. Applicants who took the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for General Duty (GD) should monitor the portal for any new information.

According to reports, the Indian Army Agniveer recruitment results are anticipated to be released between July 21 and 22, 2025. Those who pass the CEE will advance to the next step of the selection process, and their Phase II admit cards will be released soon after the results are announced.

How to check Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025?

Step 1: Go to the official Indian Army website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: Press on the link that says ‘Agniveer Results 2025’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your registration ID and password.

Step 4: Your result will be showcased on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF copy of the result.

Step 6: Take a printout for later use.

Indian Army Agniveer recruitment 2025: What’s next?

The Indian Army shared a detailed notification explaining the result process. It says, “Candidates will be shortlisted based on the cut-off applied to the written exam results in proportion to the available vacancies. The Roll Numbers of qualified candidates will be published on the Join Indian Army website. These shortlisted candidates will receive a second admit card for the remaining recruitment process as per the Rally Schedule of their respective Army Recruiting Offices. The Phase II admit card can also be downloaded under the candidate’s login on the portal."