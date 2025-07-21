Monday, July 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: When and Where to Check Result?

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: When and Where to Check Result?

The Agniveer CEE 2025 Result 2025 will soon be released by the Indian Army. The CEE exam 2025 was held from June 30 to July 10, 2025 and for the GD category, from June 30 to July 3, 2025

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Agniveer CEE 2025 result is anticipated to be made public shortly by the Indian Army on its official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. Applicants who took the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for General Duty (GD) should monitor the portal for any new information.
 
According to reports, the Indian Army Agniveer recruitment results are anticipated to be released between July 21 and 22, 2025. Those who pass the CEE will advance to the next step of the selection process, and their Phase II admit cards will be released soon after the results are announced. 
 

How to check Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025?

Step 1: Go to the official Indian Army website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Step 2: Press on the link that says ‘Agniveer Results 2025’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your registration ID and password.
Step 4: Your result will be showcased on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save the PDF copy of the result.
Step 6: Take a printout for later use.

Indian Army Agniveer recruitment 2025: What’s next?

The Indian Army shared a detailed notification explaining the result process. It says, “Candidates will be shortlisted based on the cut-off applied to the written exam results in proportion to the available vacancies. The Roll Numbers of qualified candidates will be published on the Join Indian Army website. These shortlisted candidates will receive a second admit card for the remaining recruitment process as per the Rally Schedule of their respective Army Recruiting Offices. The Phase II admit card can also be downloaded under the candidate’s login on the portal."
 
Those who pass the CEE will advance to the next step of the selection process, and their Phase II admit cards will be released shortly after the results are announced. Candidates also need to be advised to keep viewing the official website for any updates. Shortlisted candidates will soon get the details about the next phase of the recruitment. 

Army Agniveer 2025 Recruitment Process: Phase I and Phase II

Phase I: Online Common Entrance Examination (CEE)
 
    •    Conducted across designated Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres
    •    Objective-type MCQ format
    •    No marks for unattempted questions
    •    Offered in 13 languages
    •    Evaluation guidelines:
    •    Full marks for each correct answer
    •    All attempted questions will be evaluated, including those marked for review
 
Phase II: Recruitment Rally and Screening
 
Physical Fitness Test (PFT)
 
    •    Assesses running, push-ups, pull-ups, etc.
    •    Criteria vary by role and branch
 
Physical Measurement Test (PMT)
 
    •    Height, weight, and chest measurements are verified
    •    Relaxations may apply for specific categories
 
Medical Examination
 
    •    A full health check-up to guarantee fitness for service
    •    Any disqualifying conditions are available at this stage
 
 Document Verification
 
    •    Verification of educational certificates, age proof, etc.
    •    Candidates should bring originals and two attested copies
 
Adaptability Test (If Applicable)
 
 •    A candidate's psychological and environmental flexibility for Army life
Final Merit List
•    Based on performance in all stages
•    Selection depends on final merit and posts availability.

About 25,000 posts of Army Agniveer 2025 Recruitment

Intending to fill about 25,000 posts in the Indian Army, the recruitment campaign began on March 12. On June 16, CEE admit cards were distributed. 
 
There are openings for Women Military Police, particularly for female candidates from Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh, in addition to positions for male candidates.
 

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

