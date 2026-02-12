JEE Mains result date 2026 postponed; results to be announced by Feb 16

According to NTA, the date for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session result 2026 has been rescheduled; the results will now be available on Monday, February 16. The official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, will provide the JEE Mains result 2026 as soon as it is announced.

Parents and students have been particularly worried because the results were supposed to be announced this week. The NTA has yet to provide a clear explanation for the delay. It is reasonable to assume that the announcement has been postponed for administrative and technical reasons.

How to download the JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF?

· Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

· Press on the JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link · Use the application number and password as needed on login credentials · JEE Main scorecard 2026 will display on the screen for download · Save the JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out for later use. Details mentioned on the JEE Main scorecard 2026 · Candidate’s name, · Roll number, · Aggregate marks, · Subject-wise marks,

· Other relevant details. Steps to download the JEE Main final answer key 2026 · Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in · Press on the JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF link · JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF will be displayed on the screen for download · Save JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF · Take a hard copy of it.

What's next after the JEE Main 2026 result? Your performance and objectives will determine what you do after the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results. You are qualified for JEE Advanced 2026, which is set for May 17, 2026, if your score places you among the top 2.5 lakh applicants. The IITs can only be accessed through this portal. As required by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), make sure your category certificates (OBC-NCL/EWS) are issued after April 1, 2026. You can attend the April Session, which is set for April 2–April 9, 2026, if you are not happy with your Session 1 percentage.