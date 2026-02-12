MAH MBA CET 2026 registration deadline extended to February 20; know more

The registration deadline for MAH MBA CET 2026 has been extended to February 20, the State CET Cell announced through an official notification on Tuesday. Candidates who are yet to apply can complete their registrations within the revised timeline, noting that the application fee must be paid separately for each attempt.

Registration for MAH CET 2026 began on January 10 and was earlier set to close on February 12, 2026. The examination will be conducted on April 6, 7 and 8, with an additional session scheduled for May 9. Candidates can submit either one or two applications, and for the CAP round, the higher of the two scores will be considered.

How to fill the MAH MBA CET 2026 application form?

· Visit the Maharashtra CET website at cetcell.mahacet.org

· Press on the CET examination portal AY 2026-27

· Click on the 'Register' option

· Fill in your basic details to make a login

· Complete the APAAR and Aadhaar authentication

· Visit the MBA/MMS CET 2026 tab

· Press on the New Registration tab

· Enter your basic details to create a password

· Fill in your APAAR ID linked with Digilocker

· Enter the personal details, domicile and category in the form

· Fill in your academic details

· Upload photo, signature and ID proof

· Enter test city preferences and choose the test date/s

ALSO READ: NTA JEE Main 2026: Session 1 results expected soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in · Preview information and validate it

MHT CET 2026 eligibility

“Candidates who have not yet generated their APAAR ID are required to create one through DigiLocker. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell for further updates, detailed schedules, and instructions related to the examination,” the official notification says.

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 application starts at neet.nta.nic.in; key dates and steps Registration for the MHT CET 2026 was formerly set for January 10–February 12. According to the eligibility requirements, individuals can only apply for MHT CET 2026 if they have graduated with at least 50% of their degree in any field. To register for the college entrance exam, students from the reserved category simply need to have a graduation grade of 45%.

MHT CET 2026 registration fees

The MHT CET 2026 registration price for general category applicants from Maharashtra and outside the state is Rs 1,500. The application fee for candidates from the backward class, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe (ST), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and other genders is Rs 1,300.

About the MAH MBA CET 2026 examinations

The computer-based MHT CET 2026 for admission to MBA and MMS programs will be held by the Maharashtra State CET cell from April 6–8. On the second try, which is set for May 9, candidates will also have the opportunity to take the college entrance exam.