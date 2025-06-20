Friday, June 20, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Kisan 20th instalment date: How to complete Aadhaar-based OTP e-KYC

PM Kisan 20th instalment date: How to complete Aadhaar-based OTP e-KYC

PM Kisan 20th instalment is expected to be released by the end of June 2025. All the farms have to complete the Aadhaar-based OTP e-KYC to receive the financial aid

PM Kisan Yojana 14th instalment

PM Kisan 20th instalment (Photo: PTI)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PM Kisan 20th instalment date: Farmers across the country are eagerly awaiting the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, a crucial financial lifeline for millions. But to receive the upcoming payout directly into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, beneficiaries must complete the mandatory e-KYC process as per government guidelines.

PM Kisan 20th instalment: Expected date 

Since instalments are released every four months, and the last was distributed in February, the 20th instalment is likely to be credited by the end of June 2025.

Is e-KYC mandatory PM Kisan Instalment?

Yes, e-KYC is mandatory. It helps ensure transparencPM y by verifying the identity of genuine beneficiaries and eliminating middlemen, thus enabling direct benefit transfers to farmers' accounts.
 

How to complete Aadhaar OTP-based e-KYC to receive PM Kisan instalment?

Here’s how to complete Aadhaar OTB-based e-KYC:
  • Visit the official PM-Kisan portal: https://pmkisan.gov.in.
  • Click the ‘e-KYC’ option at the top right.
  • Enter your Aadhaar number.
  • Submit the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
  • Upon successful OTP verification, your e-KYC will be marked as complete.

PM Kisan: How to complete face authentication e-KYC via Mobile App?

Here are the simple steps to complete face authentication e-KYC via the Mobile App:
  • Open the PM-Kisan app and log in with your registered mobile number.
  • Navigate to the Beneficiary Status section
  • If e-KYC shows as “No”, click on ‘e-KYC’
  • Enter your Aadhaar number and give consent for a face scan
  • Once your face is successfully scanned, the e-KYC will be updated (status reflects within 24 hours)

What is PM-Kisan?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, provides financial support of ₹6,000 per year to eligible small and marginal farmers. This amount is disbursed in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 every four months.
 
As the 20th instalment is expected soon, all eligible farmers must complete their e-KYC promptly to avoid missing the upcoming payment. It’s advised to regularly check your beneficiary status and complete the process well in advance.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

