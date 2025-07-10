AP POLYCET seat allotment results 2025 to be out today at polycet.ap.gov.in

The AP POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment results are likely to be released today, July 10, 2025, by the Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh. Earlier expected on July 9, the result was postponed and now expected to be out today at the official website, polycet.ap.gov.in.

How to check AP POLYCET seat allotment 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the AP POLYCET seat allotment 2025:

Visit the official website, polycet.ap.gov.in.

Click on the “AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment” link.

Log in using your Login ID, Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth.

View the result on the screen.

Download and save it for the admission process.

