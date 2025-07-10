Home / Education / News / AP POLYCET seat allotment results 2025 to be out today at polycet.ap.gov.in

AP POLYCET seat allotment results 2025 to be out today at polycet.ap.gov.in

AP POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment result will be released today by the Andhra Pradesh DTE. Candidates can check it online at polycet.ap.gov.in

Exam results
Representative Image (ANI)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 12:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The AP POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment results are likely to be released today, July 10, 2025, by the Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh. Earlier expected on July 9, the result was postponed and now expected to be out today at the official website, polycet.ap.gov.in.

How to check AP POLYCET seat allotment 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the AP POLYCET seat allotment 2025:
  • Visit the official website, polycet.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on the “AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment” link.
  • Log in using your Login ID, Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth.
  • View the result on the screen.
  • Download and save it for the admission process.

ALSO READ: UP DElEd 2025 results out at btcexam.in; Here's how to download scorecard

AP POLYCET seat allotment 2025: Admission & reporting

  • Allotted candidates must download their seat allotment letters and report to their assigned colleges between July 10 and July 14, 2025.
  • Academic classes will begin on July 10, so early reporting is advised to avoid missing initial lectures.
  • Self-reporting at the allotted college is mandatory for admission confirmation.

AP POLYCET seat allotment 2025: Fee structure:

  • Govt. & Aided Polytechnics: ₹4,700 per year
  • Private Polytechnics & Second Shift Engineering Colleges: ₹25,000 per year
  • Eligible students may get fee reimbursement as per Andhra Pradesh Government norms.

About AP POLYCET

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) is conducted annually by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada. It offers admission into diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering streams across government and private polytechnic colleges in the state.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JNU UG Admission 2025: Registration started till July 15 on website

KCET counselling 2025: Option entry begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: KEA to end registration tomorrow

Delhi University UG admissions 2025: CSAS Phase 2 registrations begin today

TNEA 2025: Choice filling for 7.5 per cent government school quota begins

Topics :Indian educationStudentexam results

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story