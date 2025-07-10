AP POLYCET seat allotment results 2025 to be out today at polycet.ap.gov.in

How to check AP POLYCET seat allotment 2025?
- Visit the official website, polycet.ap.gov.in.
- Click on the “AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment” link.
- Log in using your Login ID, Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth.
- View the result on the screen.
- Download and save it for the admission process.
ALSO READ: UP DElEd 2025 results out at btcexam.in; Here's how to download scorecard
AP POLYCET seat allotment 2025: Admission & reporting
- Allotted candidates must download their seat allotment letters and report to their assigned colleges between July 10 and July 14, 2025.
- Academic classes will begin on July 10, so early reporting is advised to avoid missing initial lectures.
- Self-reporting at the allotted college is mandatory for admission confirmation.
AP POLYCET seat allotment 2025: Fee structure:
- Govt. & Aided Polytechnics: ₹4,700 per year
- Private Polytechnics & Second Shift Engineering Colleges: ₹25,000 per year
- Eligible students may get fee reimbursement as per Andhra Pradesh Government norms.
About AP POLYCET
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app