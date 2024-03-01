TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Notice for 11,062 posts out from March 3

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy gave the notice for the mega District Selection Committee (DSC) to serve 11,062 positions in the Education division. These incorporate 2,629 opportunities for School Assistants, 727 for Linguists, 182 for PETs, 6,508 for SGTs, 220 for Special Category School Assistants, and 796 for Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), reports stated.

The DSC application procedure will open between March 4 and April 2, according to the official notice. Applicants can apply at schooledu.telangana.gov.in. The new notice came after the Commissioner of School Education, Telangana dropped the notice for 5,089 opportunities for teachers and non-teaching staff which was released on September 6, 2023.

In any case, applicants who had applied for the 5,089 openings already, were informed that their applications would be carried forward and that they don't have to apply once more.

TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Fee The application fee is Rs 1,000 per post. This implies that the individuals who present numerous applications should pay Rs 1,000 independently for each post applied, the official notice mentioned. TS DSC Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Applicants somewhere in the range of 18 and 46 years as on July 1, 2023 are eligible for this recruitment drive. Age relaxation will be relevant on account of reserved category applicants, according to government rules.