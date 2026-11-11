GATE 2027 correction window opens: Check important dates, fees and details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras opened the correction period for GATE 2027 on November 10, 2026. Individuals who have completed their registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 are now permitted to amend their application until November 14, 2026.
Those with application issues can also make corrections until November 30, 2026. IIT Madras announced the GATE 2027 details on July 20, 2026. This exam encompasses 30 different test papers and serves as a pathway for graduate admissions as well as recruitment by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
GATE 2027 correction window important dates
Application rectification for scrutiny defects (without fee)- October 14 to November 30, 2026.
Application data correction window (with fee)- November 10 to November 14, 2026.
Data Correction Window (Candidate Request with fee): 10 November – 14 November 2026
Application Rectification Closing (Scrutiny Defects - free): 30 November 2026
City Allotment Notification: 4 January 2027
Admit Card Download: To be announced (Expected January 2027)
Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) status and scribe requirement
Educational qualification details
College and university details
Uploaded photograph, signature, category certificate and other documents
Communication address.
Details cannot be changed
Few basic details are usually locked after registration to avoid errors and misuse.
Registered email address and mobile number
Name, date of birth and gender, unless the scrutiny defect relates to them
Enrolment ID
Scrutiny Defect Rectification.
GATE 2027 scrutiny rectification: Is there a fee?
No. Individuals applying are not required to submit a fee for correcting issues noted during the review of their applications. This option is distinct from the paid data correction window and can be utilized until November 30, 2026.