CBSE board exam 2025 Today; The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 board exams commence today, February 15, 2025. Students across the country are gearing up for this big day.

Students have been preparing for months and it is crucial for them to stay calm and focused on the day of the exam.

With exam stress at its peak, here’s a list of essential do’s and don’ts to help you navigate your board exams smoothly and stress-free.

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Key exam day instructions (Dos)

Students are advised to reach the examination centre at least 30 to 45 minutes before the reporting time.

Students must carry their admit card without fail. It's your entry ticket to the exam hall, along with your school ID card.

Bring only allowed items inside the exam hall, like pens, pencils, erasers, and a transparent water bottle.

Electronic devices, study materials, or unauthorized items are strictly prohibited inside the exam halls.

Students must wear their respective school uniforms for the board exams.

Carefully check your seating arrangement displayed on the notice board.

Students will be provided 15 minutes to read the question paper.

Don’ts for CBSE Board Exam 2025

Students are advised to avoid last-minute cramming, which can increase anxiety.

It is advised not to panic after reading the question paper or even if you're running out of time.

There are some prohibited items such as mobile phones, smartwatches, or electronic gadgets, which are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

Don't talk to your friends inside the exam hall as communicating with fellow students inside exam halls can lead to disqualification.

Students should avoid overwriting or scribbling, as it can make your answer paper difficult to read.

Don't leave the exam hall before the allotted time, even if you've completed your paper.

Final Tips to Stay Calm on Exam Day