Friday, May 02, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / WBBSE Class 10 results 2025 out at wbresults.nic.in, Adrit Sarkar tops

WBBSE Class 10 results 2025 out at wbresults.nic.in, Adrit Sarkar tops

WBBSE Class 10th board results 2025 were declared today, May 2. Students who have appeared for the WBBSE Madhyamik 10th exam can access the results at wbresults.nic.in

Representative Image (ANI)

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2025 out (Representative Image (ANI))

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

WBBSE Class 10 results 2025 out: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) released the WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2025 today. The results were announced through a press conference at 9 am on May 2 by the President, Ad-hoc Committee, Dr Ramanuj Ganguly at the board’s office located in Nivedita Bhavan, Kolkata. 
 
Students can access their WB Madhyamik scorecard/marksheet after 45 minutes, i.e., from 9.45 am through the official website, wbresults.nic.in, using their login credentials.

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th exams

The WB Madhyamik examination was held between February 10 and February 22, 2025. 

WBBSE Class 10 results 2025: Official websites 

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2025 will be available online on the websites below:
 
  • wbbse.wb.gov.in
  • wbresults.nic.in

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2025: Passing percentage

The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.56.

Also Read

CV Ananda, West Bengal Governor

Bengal Guv grants sanction to ED to prosecute ex-minister Partha Chatterjee

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Kolkata hotel fire: Owner, manager arrested after blaze kills 14 people

fire, lajpat nagar fire

15, including 2 children, killed in Kolkata hotel fire; rescue underway

Students Protest, Student Protest, Doctor Protest

I have lost faith in India's legal system, says RG Kar victim's father

TMC supporters

Pahalgam attack deepens Bengal's identity rift, sparks fresh polarisation

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2025: Toppers’ list

Names: Total marks obtained: Percentage
1. Adrit Sarkar: 696 marks (99.43 per cent)
2. Anubhav Biswas, Soumya Pal: 694 marks (99.14 per cent)
3. Ishani Chakraborty, Supratik Manna: 692 marks (99 per cent)

How to check the WBBSE Madhyamik results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025:
  • Visit the official WBBSE website, wbbse.wb.gov.in 
  • On the home page, check for the “WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2025” link.
  • Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number and date of birth.
  • Click on the “Submit” button to view your result.
  • Students can download and take printouts for future reference.

How to check Madhyamik Pariksha Result via SMS?

Students can also check their results through SMS. All they have to do is open the messaging application on their device and type WB 10 [Roll Number] and send the message to  56070 or 56263.

Check WBBSE 10th board results 2025 via DigiLocker?

Students can also check their West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 exam results 2025 through the DigiLocker:
  • Visit the official website, digilocker.gov.in
  • On the home page, check for the results section.
  • Then log in using your credentials.
  • Then go to the ‘Issued Documents’ section
  • Select WBBSE and download your Class 10 marksheet.

WBBSE 10th board results 2025: Passing Criteria

To clear the Class 10 exam of the West Bengal board, students, just like any other board in India. Students need to secure a minimum of 34 per cent marks in aggregate to clear the West Bengal board Class 10 exams 2025. Students who fail to secure this percentage can apply for Post Publication Review (PPR) or Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS).

More From This Section

CBSE board exams 2025

CBSE board exams 2025: Class 10th, 12th result expected soon, check details

Exam results, results

WB Madhyamik results 2025: Will the Class 10th results be out tomorrow

Student, Study, School, Class, Students

JKBOSE Class 12 result 2025 expected to be out by April 30 at jkbose.nic.in

Results, Exam results

JKBOSE 10th results 2025 out: Check results, percentage, toppers list, more

student

AP ECET Hall Ticket 2025 out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; steps to download

Topics : West Bengal West Bengal board results West Bengal board exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon