CUET UG results 2025: NTA to announce scorecards soon at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET results date 2025: NTA will soon release the final answer key and results. Candidates can check their results and the revised answer key through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in

Representative Image (ANI)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

CUET UG results 2025 Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CUET UG 2025 results shortly. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programs can check their scores and download the scorecard from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.
 
To access the CUET UG 2025 scorecard, students must log in using their application number and password. Before publishing the results, NTA will issue the final answer key. The final CUET scores will be calculated based on this updated answer key.

How to check and download CUET UG 2025 results?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the CUET UG 2025 results:
 
  • Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the link that reads, “CUET (UG) Score Card 2025”
  • Log in using your application number and password
  • The result will appear on the screen in PDF format
  • Review all details mentioned on the scorecard carefully

About CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 was held in a computer-based test (CBT) format from May 13 to June 4, with two shifts conducted daily. The exam covered 23 domain-specific subjects, 13 languages, and a general test.
 
As per NTA data, 13,54,699 candidates registered for the exam at test centres across India and abroad. CUET serves as a common entrance test for admissions into undergraduate programs at central, state, and other participating universities across the country. 

CUET UG results: Previous years’ trends

  • 2024: Exam held from May 15-29; results announced on July 30
  • 2023: Exam held from May 21-June 3; result released on July 15
  • 2022: Exam held from July 15-Aug 20; result declared on Sept 15
These patterns suggest that CUET UG results are typically announced several weeks after the exam concludes.

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

