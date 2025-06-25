Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
TN SSLC, HSE supplementary exam hall ticket 2025 out today at dge.tn.gov.in

TN SSLC, HSE supplementary exam hall ticket 2025 out today at dge.tn.gov.in

TN SSLC and HSE 1st Year supplementary exam 2025 hall tickets have been released today, June 25, at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

TN SSLC, HSE supplementary exam hall ticket 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has announced that hall tickets for the SSLC and Higher Secondary First Year (HSE +1) Supplementary Exams 2025 will be available for download from today, June 25, 2025. Students can download their admit cards through the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

How to check and download the TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supplementary hall ticket 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the hall tickets 2025:
  • Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in
  • Click on the link: “SSLC & HSE FIRST YEAR SUPPLEMENTARY EXAM, JULY 2025 – HALL TICKET DOWNLOAD”
  • Enter your Application Number or Permanent Registration Number and your Date of Birth as per records
  • Click on Submit
  • The hall ticket will appear on the screen
  • Download and print the hall ticket. Carry it to the exam centre, as it is mandatory for entry.
 

TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supplementary exam date

The Class 11 supplementary practical exams will be held from June 26 to June 28, 2025, at selected government higher secondary schools across Tamil Nadu. Students should contact their district-level officials or examination centres for specific details on practical exam schedules and venues.
 
The DGE has confirmed that the written exam schedule remains unchanged, and all candidates are required to follow the previously published timetable.
 
For further updates and important notices, students are advised to regularly check the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.
 

Topics : Tamil Nadu Admit Card board exams

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

