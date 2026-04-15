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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 announced: Pass percentage at 93.70%, know more

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 has been announced with a 93.70% pass rate. Girls outperformed boys again, recording 94.99%, while boys achieved a pass percentage of 92.6%

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 out with 93.70% pass percentage

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 6:22 PM IST

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) results, with an overall pass percentage of 93.70. According to official data, girls once again outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.99 compared to 92.6 for boys.
 
Students can check their CBSE Class 10 results 2026 on the official websites—cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in—as well as on the UMANG app and DigiLocker, using their login credentials. Around 25 lakh students appeared for the exams, which were conducted between February 17 and March 11, 2026.

CBSE 10th Result 2026: How to check and download the result?

Visit the official CBSE website at results.cbse.nic.in.
 
 
Press on "Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026" under the "2026 Results" section.
 
Fill in roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin.

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Click "Submit".
 
Your marksheet will display on the screen.
 
Download and keep it for later use.

CBSE 10th Result 2026: What about topper list, merit rank?

The Board has maintained its policy of discouraging unhealthy competition, and no topper list or merit ranks have been released for the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026. In line with this approach, the Board also does not award first, second, or third divisions to students.
 
However, the top 0.1% of students with the highest marks in each subject will receive merit certificates from CBSE. These certificates will be made available in students’ DigiLocker accounts after the completion of the second board exams.

More about the CBSE 10th Result 2026 pass percentages

The CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 reflect strong regional performance, with Trivandrum and Vijayawada topping the list at 99.79% each. 
Chennai follows with 99.58%, while both Delhi regions—Delhi East (97.33%) and Delhi West (97.45%)—also recorded impressive results. In contrast, Guwahati reported the lowest pass percentage at 85.32%.

CBSE 10th Result 2026: Is APAAR ID mandatory to check your score?

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 introduced the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID. Its primary aim is to digitally store a student’s academic records in one place, making it easier to track progress over time. While CBSE has started using APAAR for record-keeping and exam registration, it is largely intended for administrative purposes.  Students are still encouraged to link their APAAR ID with DigiLocker. This helps in easily downloading official digital marksheets and certificates after the results are declared, while also ensuring secure and accessible academic records in the future.
 

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 6:21 PM IST

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